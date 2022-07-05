Following a season-long trend, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers went into another weekend tournament with the aim of using challenging competition to improve themselves.
Although they were only able to come out of the 30th annual Post 11 Classic tournament with one victory, two other games were quite close. Ultimately, the Shockers went 1-3 in weekend action.
Games were played at Beavers Field in Lancaster, which serves as the home field of the Lancaster Post 11 program as well as the location for the Junior and Senior level American Legion state baseball tournaments.
The following sections include recaps of the four games the Shockers played in the Post 11 Classic.
Game 1 vs.
Sidney Post 217
On Friday afternoon, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers began Post 11 Classic play in a battle against Sidney Post 217, falling 3-1.
Waverly’s lone run came in the bottom of the second inning after Peyton Harris came up with a one-out single. Then Tra Swayne and Hunter Edwards did the same to fill the bases. Then Alex Boles worked a walk to push Harris home, 1-0.
The Shockers held that advantage until the top of the fourth when Sidney was able to generate a pair of runs following a leadoff double and take a 2-1 edge.
Post 217 produced its final run following a leadoff triple in the top of the sixth inning to cap the 3-1 win.
The Shockers had at least one hit in every inning, but they were not able to string any together after the second inning when they produced their only run. They outhit Sidney 9-6 and left 10 runners on base during the game.
Peyton Harris, Tra Swayne and Weston Roop all went 2-3 from the plate. Hunter Edwards was 1-3, while LT Jordan was 1-4. Alex Boles had the lone RBI.
Roger Woodruff suffered the pitching loss in 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking three.
Game 2 vs.
Greenville Post 140
Returning to Lancaster for their Saturday matchup, the Shockers used two big innings to defeat Greenville Post 140 by a score of 12-1.
Post 142 grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning when Weston Roop was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single from Peyton Harris, 1-0.
They doubled that lead in the top of the second when Alex Boles led off with a single, stole second and third and then scored on a double from Malik Diack, 2-0.
Greenville generated its lone run in the bottom of the second inning, trimming the lead to 2-1 briefly. The Shockers negated that gain with another run in the top of the third inning. Weston Roop produced a leadoff single and later scored on a wild pitch, making it 3-1.
Waverly followed with its first big inning of the game, plating four runs in the top of the fourth. Roger Woodruff led off with a single, Malik Diack worked a walk and Hunter Edwards singled to fill the bases. Then LT Jordan delivered a base-clearing double, sending them all home to make the lead 6-1. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball before the frame ended, 7-1.
That score held until the Shockers capped their victory with five runs in the top of the seventh inning. Peyton Harris led off with a double and advanced to third on a one-out single from Alex Boles. Boles stole second and Harris stole home, moving the score to 8-1. Roger Woodruff and Malik Diack both drew walks to fill the bases. Then Hunter Edwards provided a sacrifice fly to plate Boles. The bases were full again after LT Jordan was hit by a pitch. Then Ben Nichols doubled to score Woodruff and Diack, 11-1. Jordan made it 12-1 when he scored on a passed ball.
All nine Waverly players who took the field produced at least one hit.
Offensively for the Shockers, Boles finished 3-4 with three stolen bases and two runs. He was also the winning pitcher. Boles (2-2) started on the mound and went six innings, giving up one run (unearned) on four hits, while striking out 10 and walking one.
Malik Diack followed with an inning of relief work, surrendering a walk. Diack was 1-2 from the plate with a double, a run and an RBI.
Peyton Harris finished 3-5 from the dish with a double, one run, one RBI and one stolen base. LT Jordan was 1-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Ben Nichols went 2-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Additionally, Weston Roop was 1-2 with two runs, while Roger Woodruff had two runs on a 1-3 effort. Hunter Edwards was also 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Tra Swayne finished 1-4.
Game 3 vs.
Tiffin Post 169
On Sunday, the Shockers completed Post 11 Classic play with two games.
The first was a battle against the Tiffin Post 169 Sasquatch, which the Shockers ultimately lost 5-2. All of the runs for both teams were scored during the sixth inning.
The Shockers managed to get runners to base in the first, second and fourth innings, but they could not break through until the top of the sixth inning.
A two-out rally began with a single from Tra Swayne, who went to second on a passed ball and stole third. Then Swayne had the opportunity to jog home when Alex Boles hit a home run to left field, putting the Shockers ahead 2-0.
Unfortunately for Waverly, that lead didn’t hold. The Sasquatch answered with five runs in the home half of the inning. Two hits, an error, two walks and a wild pitch led to the Post 169 rally, which propelled Tiffin into a 5-2 lead.
Defensively, Tiffin took the Waverly batters down in order in the top of the seventh inning to seal the 5-2 win.
In the loss for the Shockers, Alex Boles finished 1-2 with his home run and two RBIs. Tra Swayne was 1-3 with a run.
Ben Nichols (3-1) was charged with the loss in 5.2 innings. He gave up five runs (three earned) on three hits, while striking out six and walking four. Weston Roop threw .1 inning of relief.
Game 4 vs.
Troy Post 43
In the final game of the Post 11 Classic, Waverly was able to get off to an early lead over Troy Post 43 and hold it through four innings. However, Troy generated seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to take control and capped the 11-1 win with four more in the top of the seventh.
LT Jordan started the offense by leading off with a single in the bottom of the first inning. He stole second and later scored on a single from Peyton Harris to make the lead 1-0.
Waverly nearly scored another run in the fourth inning. Alex Boles came up with a one out walk, stole second base and tried to score on a Hunter Edwards single. But he was thrown out for the third out of the inning.
Troy unloaded with offense in the top of the fifth inning, using two triples, a double, a single, a pair of walks and a pair of Post 142 errors to generate seven runs, going up 7-1.
Ben Nichols came up with a two-out double in the bottom of frame, but he was thrown out trying to turn it into a triple.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Shockers loaded the bases with on outs after Weston Roop reached on an error, Peyton Harris singled, and Tra Swayne was hit by a pitch. But a flyout followed by a double play ended the hopes of that rally.
Post 43 capped the 11-1 win with four more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Hunter Edwards led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but he was out when Carter Nickel hit into a double play. A flyout brought the game to an end.
Offensively for the Shockers, Peyton Harris went 3-3 with one RBI. Hunter Edwards finished 2-3. LT Jordan was 1-4 with a run and a stolen base, while Ben Nichols was 1-3 with a double.
Carter Nickel (1-3) was charged with the pitching loss for the Shockers. He started and went 4.2 innings, giving up six runs (only three earned) on six hits, while striking out one and walking two.
Peyton Harris followed with 2.1 innings of relief. He gave up five runs (four earned) on three hits, while walking three and striking out one.
Up Next
With the weekend’s results, the Shockers moved to 12-10 overall. They will get back into South Central Ohio League action Wednesday night with a road game at Chillicothe Post 757.
