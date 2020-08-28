After dropping a challenging five-set match to Jackson to open the volleyball season Monday, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks have gotten back on track with a pair of wins to finish the week.
On Wednesday night, the Lady Redstreaks extinquished the West Union Lady Dragons 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-20). Then on Thursday, they traveled to Franklin Furnace Green and cruised to another 3-0 triumph (25-17, 25-8, 25-20). That brings them to 2-1 in the opening week of the season. Next week, Scioto Valley Conference play will begin. Piketon will be home Tuesday night and square off with the Huntington Lady Huntsmen. Piketon coach Alayna Lytle will be coaching against her former coach from her days at Huntington High School.
In Wednesday night’s match with West Union, the Lady Redstreaks started a back-and-forth battle with the Lady Dragons in the opening set, battling through several early ties up to 9-9. Piketon won the next point, giving the ball to Chloe Little, who served her way up to a 15-9 Lady Redstreak advantage. Ava Little, Taylor Wagner, Kennedy Jenkins all followed with brief serving runs before Bailey Vulgamore collected the final point of the set on an ace serve, 25-13.
Ava Little started the serving in the second set, getting PHS out to a 3-0 advantage. Savannah McNelly, Jenkins and Jazzlyn Lamerson all added short serving runs as Piketon continued to build the lead. By the time Jenkins came up in the rotation again, the Lady Redstreaks had a double digit lead of 18-8. They continued to roll, finishing the 25-11 win to go up 2-0.
The third became a struggle for Piketon, which started with the early edge, 3-1, thanks to kills from Kennidy Barker and Jenkins. But West Union worked to stave off elimination, fighting back to tie and take a two-point advantage, 11-9, near the midpoint. After a timeout by Lytle, the Lady Redstreaks responded, moving ahead and holding the lead to secure a 25-20 victory and sweep the match 3-0.
Lytle talked about her team’s improvements, as well as their youth.
“They’ve gotten better with their fundamentals and stepped up. Now they are starting to realize and correct themselves rather than me having to correct them every single time,” said Lytle of her players. “I still think our lack of experience and being young still plays a factor, especially in the last set today. We got down after being up the whole second set. Being young will play a factor this season.”
According to statistics on svcsportszone.com, Jenkins led the way in kills with nine and also produced an ace serve. Lamerson provided eight kills, one block and 15 digs. Vulgamore had five kills, five digs and an ace. Chloe Little generated four kills, two blocks (one solo, one assist), seven digs and five aces. Barker added three kills, two digs and an ace. McNelly had one kill and three digs.
Ava Little handed out 20 assists, while providing eight digs, one block and four ace serves. Kiley Slone added six assists, plus a kill and a dig. Libero Jullia Rockwell added four digs, while Wagner recorded 10 digs and served an ace.
“I feel much better with our hitters’ confidence this year,” said Lytle, talking about her team’s improvements. “Ava Little and Kiley Slone are the setters in the 6-2 offense, which is the best fit for us. Ava’s left hand (kill) is lethal, so I want to give her the opportunity to hit some. It will be a different year this year for sure. It will be a much better season.”
In Thursday’s 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-20) win at Green over the Lady Bobcats, Piketon’s volleyball players continued to fill the stat column.
According to statistics on svcsportszone.com, Vulgamore led the serving charge, going 21-for-22 with five aces. She also had a solo block, one kill and six digs. Lamerson was 10-for-10 serving wit three aces, adding five kills, two block assists and eight digs. Jenkins was 11-for-11 serving, also having three aces. She added a solo block, one block assist and a kill. Taylor Wagner was 6-for-6 serving with one ace and two digs.
Ava Little handed out 14 assists, seven kills, six digs, and 12-of-12 serving and three aces. Slone gave out seven assists, adding a kill and an ace.
Chloe Little had nine kills, one solo block, one block assist and nine digs. McNelly had three kills, one solo block and an ace.
Rockwell had 10 digs and was 10-for-10 in serve receive. Barker also recorded three digs.
IN OTHER GAMES ...
EASTERN
The Eastern Lady Eagles started the opening week of volleyball season by playing their way to a 1-2 overall record.
On Monday night, the Lady Eagles suffered a 1-3 defeat at McClain (25-16, 9-25, 24-26, 22-25). They returned home Tuesday evening and won a five-set 3-2 (25-18, 13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-8) Southern Ohio Conference Division II battle over the visiting Minford Lady Falcons. Then on Thursday, they traveled to Northwest, falling 0-3 (23-25, 20-25, 7-25).
In Monday’s loss at McClain, Andee Lester (10 kills, five blocks) and Addison Cochenour (nine kills, one block) powered the way at the net. Lester was also the leading server, going 18-for-18 with four aces. Cochenour handed out nine assists, while Skylar White produced 12. Libero Reileigh Potts led the back row with six digs.
In Tuesday’s victory over Minford, Lester produced 13 kills and three blocks, followed by Cochenour with nine kills and Chloe’ Dixon with eight kills. Freshman Megan Nickell provided a block assist.
White led the team in digs with 21, followed by Potts with 17 and Cochenour with 15. White also gave out 17 assists and Cochenour had 10.
Maddie Colley was a perfect 11-for-11 serving with three aces. Brodie Beavers also produced three aces in a 14-for-16 performance.
Statistics for Thursday’s match were not available at press time.
The Lady Eagles will be back home Tuesday and will face Oak Hill. Then they will head to South Webster Thursday.
WAVERLY
The Lady Tigers split a pair of league games to open the season this week, winning at Portsmouth West 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 26-24) before falling to South Webster 0-3 (18-25, 18-25, 8-25). Statistics for those matches were not available at press time.
WESTERN
The Western Lady Indians traveled to McClain Thursday evening. No further information was available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.