The Western Lady Indians hosted Volley for the Cure Tuesday evening. The Indians held a silent auction to raise money for breast cancer awareness in the team's SOC I matchup against New Boston. The Indians avenged an earlier season loss to the Lady Tigers to split the season series.
Although it was an offensive struggle for the Indians, they were able to take control in the later stages of the sets as they defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21).
“New Boston was a team we lost to in the first round, and tonight we were really focused on trying to get all the pieces to connect. We struggled a little bit offensively, but those nights are going to happen,” said Western coach Mallorie Williams. “What we focused on was trying to reset, show some of that resiliency and recovery, and it showed this time, as it didn’t in the first round when we played them.”
New Boston took a 13-7 lead midway in the first set. They would then push their lead to 20-12 before taking the opening set 25-17.
Both teams would go point for point with each other to begin the second set. After being tied 8-8, New Boston took a 10-8 lead. Western then used a 4-0 burst to take a 12-10 lead after a kill by Kerrigan Marhoover. The Indians then pushed the lead to 19-11 forcing the Tigers to call a timeout. Breleigh Tackett then capped off a 17-4 run with a kill that gave Western a 25-14 victory in set two to even the match 1-1.
New Boston jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the third set. Western then went on a 9-4 scoring run to cut the lead to 11-10. New Boston then used a 3-0 burst to push the lead to 14-10. The Indians then forced a tie at 20-20 before taking their first lead of the set 21-20. The set would then have ties at 21 and 22. Kills by Kenzi Ferneau and Marhoover gave the Indians a 25-22 come from behind win in the third set as they took a 2-1 match lead.
“We’ve really been focusing on recovery and together and playing forward, so I think that really showed tonight,” said Williams.
The fourth set started with ties at 1, 2 and 3. The Tigers then took control of the set taking a 14-9 lead. New Boston would then take their largest lead of the set 18-10. The Indians then went on an 11-3 run to tie the set 21-21. Western then scored the final four points of the set for a 25-22 victory and would win the match 3-1.
“This point in the game you want to see a win over a team you lost to in the first round," Williams said. "That shows the progress throughout the season ... definitely where we want to be at for tournaments.”
Statistically, Finley May had a team high 24 digs and 2 aces for the Indians. Kenzie Ferneau had 22 kills, 10 digs and 2 blocks. Kerrigan Marhoover finished with 11 kills and 6 digs, while Addy Brewster finished with 9 kills and 3 aces. Megan Whitley tallied 9 digs. Breleigh Tackett had 7 kills, and Katelynn Penwell tallied 6 kills.
Western improves to 13-7 and will wrap up the regular season Thursday hosting Notre Dame and then host Portsmouth Clay on Monday to begin tournament action.
“We still have a tough finish to our week but we’re going to keep pushing forward to prepare us for Monday against Clay,” Williams said.
