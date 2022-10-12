Western VFC - Baden

Western held Volley For The Cure Tuesday evening and avenged an earlier loss to New Boston by picking up a 3-1 victory. 

 By Baden Fuller

The Western Lady Indians hosted Volley for the Cure Tuesday evening. The Indians held a silent auction to raise money for breast cancer awareness in the team's SOC I matchup against New Boston. The Indians avenged an earlier season loss to the Lady Tigers to split the season series.

Although it was an offensive struggle for the Indians, they were able to take control in the later stages of the sets as they defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21).

