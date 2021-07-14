New York (July 14, 2021) – Major League Soccer today unveiled a wide-ranging and detailed selection process for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target which includes participation by the fans, players and media. Tickets for the match on August 25 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Banc of California Stadium), go on sale to the public beginning on July 20 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster or by visiting LAFC.com.
As part of the voting process, MLS has reviewed performance metrics from the current 2021 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. For the first time ever, players can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.
Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:
• 12 will be determined by a vote of MLS players, fans, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.
• 12 will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Bob Bradley of host team Los Angeles Football Club.
• 2 will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders, three forwards/wingers. The top players in each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall. To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of matches this season at the time the ballot was created on July 10. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by Bradley or Commissioner Garber.
Fan Voting begins today through the MLS app and at MLSsoccer.com, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media by utilizing a widget created by the League. Fan Voting concludes on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
In addition to casting their votes, fans can sign up for exclusive ticket opportunities before tickets go on sale to the general public. For more information and to sign up for an exclusive presale opportunity, visit https://www.mlssoccer.com/allstar/2021/tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets for the 2021 Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G now through Ticketmaster.com.
Every player in MLS will be provided a special link to vote for the peers they believe are most deserving of All-Star recognition this season. Approximately 350 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their picks for the league’s top players.
LIGA MX All-Stars Selection Process
In addition, LIGA MX today unveiled its selection process.
The LIGA MX All-Star team that will take the field in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be comprised of 26 standouts from across the league.
With the best talent from the previous season, the core of the team will be made up of the 14 players nominated to the 2020-2021 Balón de Oro Awards in different positions: goalkeeper, defender, fullback, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward, including the top two rookies. The Balón de Oro will be broadcast on Univision/TUDN on Saturday, July 17 at 11 p.m. CT/9 p.m. PT.
The team's coach will be the winner of the Balón de Oro’s Best Head Coach and he will select 11 additional players to complete the best roster to face the MLS All-Stars. To round out the roster, the 26th player will be determined through a selection process led by LIGA MX BBVA Executive President Mikel Arriola.
ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in St. Louis and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.
