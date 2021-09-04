College football fans across the nation have entered the holiday weekend with much anticipation for the first kickoff of the year.
For Eastern High School graduate Dalton Tomlison and current University of Massachusetts offensive lineman, that time will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the University of Pittsburgh on Heinz Field (home of the Pittsburgh Steelers) as his UMass Minutemen begin the 2021 campaign.
Tomlison, who has started at center for UMass for two seasons, began his college football career at Iowa Western, taking the junior college route to his Division I football dreams.
The News Watchman had the opportunity to speak with Tomlison when he was home for a few days in early August at Eastern’s football practice. Dalton, the son of Eastern Head Football Coach Scott Tomlison, took time to help his younger brother Laken, a junior at EHS, work on positioning and snapping the ball for his new role as the starting center for the Eagles.
Tomlison’s junior season nearly didn’t happen. Prior to the start of the 2020 college football season, schools and student-athletes across the nation were in chaos as coronavirus, more commonly referred to now as COVID-19, was wreaking havoc on scheduling plans.
UMass had decided to shut down football in early August just prior to the 2020 season when many the Power Five conferences (Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Pac-12 Conference) were discussing playing conference-only schedules, playing in the spring, or cancelling all together. Some of the other smaller conferences and lower divisions opted to play in the spring.
So where did that leave UMass, an independent in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision?
The announcement was officially made on the 2020 UMass football schedule webpage on Mon., Sept. 21. It stated that the Minutemen would play a limited number of football games during the fall. The statement continued, “The decision was reached following a positive review of the football program’s stringent COVID-19 safety protocols and rigorous testing regimen, in place since players’ return to campus in June. It follows announcements from college football conferences across the country also returning to play this fall and reverses a department decision on August 11 to postpone football competition until the spring.”
Being an independent team with no conference, it was a scheduling scramble, but the Minutemen had the opportunity to play four total games, including Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference), Marshall (Conference USA), Liberty University (independent) and Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
“It was a crazy year though, because first they canceled our season, and then there’s a petition going around the football team trying to get some games scheduled,” said Tomlison.
“We finally got the Athletic Director to schedule some games, so we went straight in — no fall camp or anything — just two weeks of practice and then we are playing our first game at Georgia Southern.”
All of the Minutemen’s games were on the road. The Georgia Southern game was played on Oct. 17. Next was a close-to-home game for Tomlison in Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall University on Nov. 7. Two weeks later, the team traveled south to Boca Rotan, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic University on Nov. 20. They concluded the season at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia on Nov. 27.
“In between each game, we had to take one week off completely, because of COVID restrictions in Massachusetts. We probably had the most strict restrictions of any place across the country,” said Tomlison. “We had to take at least three or four days off just for testing to see if anybody was positive, and then we had to practice at least two weeks before we could play.”
The time span between playing Georgia Southern and Marshall was three weeks, which was the longest amount of time for the team to practice without having a real game.
“For only playing four games, our season felt really long. It was a wild year,” said Tomlison. “There was a lot of lack of preparation. Everybody thought the season was canceled and then all of a sudden it was back on, so you are trying to hurry up and prepare for whatever and the unknown. No week was guaranteed to have a game.”
Tomlison said they thought the FAU game might be canceled in the days leading up to it because some FAU team members were out with COVID. But they ended up playing that game.
“Last year was a tough year. We almost beat FAU. It was a close game. For the preparation we had, that was just how it went,” he said, as UMass ended the shortened season at 0-4.
Tomlison made it through the chaotic season without getting sick or having an injury.
“I never did get COVID. Now the whole team has to be vaccinated to play this year, so we are all vaccinated. It is basically an NCAA rule. If you don’t get vaccinated, there are strict rules. You can’t go to any team meetings, and you are pretty much secluded from the team, if you don’t get vaccinated.”
Tomlison is excited for the upcoming season as he and his teammates have lofty goals. After this weekend’s kickoff at Pittsburgh, the Minutemen will continue their 2021 weekly game schedule, which includes Boston College, Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Toledo, UConn, Florida State, Liberty, Rhode Island, Maine, Army West Point, and New Mexico State.
“This year we are a lot more prepared,” said Tomlison. “We have a new transfer quarterback from Colorado (Tyler Lytle, graduate transfer) who is going to be really good, and a new transfer running back (Kay’ron Adams, originally from Warren, Ohio) from Rutgers, who is really good from what I saw in the spring.”
Tomlison will be joined by a couple of transfer linemen after losing some to graduation — one is coming from Michigan and the other from North Texas. That left Tomlison’s position on the offensive line in flux for the upcoming 2021 season. As the team’s starting center for the last two seasons, Tomlison indicated he might be making a move to guard, if needed.
“It depends on how well these (transfer) tackles do. I’m pretty sure the guy from Michigan is probably locked into a starting spot, but if the kid from North Texas can’t cut it at guard, I’ll go to guard, and the guard will go to tackle. If he is good enough to play there, I’ll probably stay at center.”
Tomlison doesn’t have a preference on what position he plays. He says he will play wherever he is needed to help the team win. He has this season and next to finish his college playing days.
A bonus for all of the unknowns of 2020 season came with the opportunity to continue playing for an additional year.
“Because of the COVID rules, we all received an extra year of eligibility, so I have two years left,” explained Tomlison. “This will be considered my redshirt junior year.”
Tomlison will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history in the spring and will start his master’s degree in administration at UMass next fall, so he can use his final year of eligibility to continue his education while playing football. Once Tomlison finishes his college education, the plan is to be a high school history teacher.
The next two years will be full of opportunities for Tomlison and his teammates from a football standpoint.
“The goal is to make a bowl game this year, and win a bowl game. That’s what everybody’s expectations are right now on the team,” said Tomlison.
“UMass has never been in a bowl game before. They came from the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) where they don’t have bowl games, and moved to the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision — UMass became bowl eligible in 2013). That would be huge deal for our school to go to a bowl game this year. We have the talent to do so. We been really young these two past years. Now we are older and should have a pretty solid team this year.”
Another change to the college sports world prior to the 2021 fall football season was the announcement by the NCAA of the interim “name, image, and likeness (NIL)” policy. This was introduced to allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness. Tomlison doesn’t see it changing anything for him or his teammates.
“It doesn’t affect us very much because we are a smaller Division I school. That mainly affects places like Alabama and Clemson, who have star quarterbacks who can get sponsorships and do commercial deals or whatever,” said Tomlison.
“McKenzie Milton, who was at UCF and now Florida State (quarterback), might get some deals. The top 10 quarterbacks who are going to go in the draft and the Heisman Trophy winners are going to benefit from it. I feel like at the smaller schools, unless you are an absolute star, it isn’t going to change that much.”
However, Tomlison said the UMass Athletics Department cautioned the student-athletes.
“Right now, everybody’s still not completely sure how all of it will affect your eligibility yet because when the NCAA made that rule, there were no real guidelines,” said Tomlison. “We had meetings with our athletic advisers about the name, image and likeness policy. They’re basically like, ‘Whatever money you do profit from, you still going to end up paying taxes on that money.’ No one is 100 percent sure how it is going to affect athletes yet.”
Back to playing college football in Division I college program, it is a dream come true for the Eastern grad.
“I’m loving it,” said Tomlison. “At the end of the day, I just want graduate and have a ring on my finger from playing in and winning a bowl game. It will be something I can say I’ve done for the first time ever at UMass — winning a bowl game or even going to one.”
