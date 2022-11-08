OBETZ — Competing among the state’s best, two Pike County runners rose to the occasion during the 94th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association Boys State Cross Country Championships Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz.
Waverly senior Mitch Green finished 27th in 16:37.5 in the Division 2 boys race, achieving All-Ohio honors, while Eastern freshman Aiden Werner recorded 38th in 16:47.5 in the Division 3 boys race. To become an All-Ohioan, a runner must finish in the top 30.
Other than high winds, it was an unusually mild day for runners at Fortress Obetz with temperatures in the 70s. More details on each runner and race are included in the following paragraphs.
In his fourth and final year as a high school state cross country qualifier, Green made the most of this opportunity with the best finish of his career. When he crossed the line 27th in 16:37.5 in the Division 2 race, he achieved All-Ohio honors for the first time. Green worked his way forward from the back of the pack into the top 30.
Two runners from neighboring Scioto and Ross counties joined Green in securing All-Ohio honors. Portsmouth’s Charles Putnam finished ninth overall in 16:06.9. Unioto’s Ashton Beverly was 29th in 16:38.2.
The overall Division 2 boys race winner was Marlington junior Colin Cermansky in 15:26. His teammates Nash Minor and Michael Nicholls claimed fourth and fifth respectively, as Marlington won the team championship with 56 points, followed by Carroll with 149 points.
Green had hoped to finish as an All-Ohioan in previous seasons, but he came up short. As a freshman in 2019, Green was 64th (16:52.8) at National Trail Raceway. It was the same year that Waverly’s whole cross country team qualified for and competed in the state race. The next year as a sophomore running at Fortress Obetz for the first time, Green ended his day 109th in 2020 (17:42.9). Last year as a junior, Green was 75th (16:54). With his final opportunity in front of him as a senior, he was thrilled to finally reach his goal.
“I just finally ran my race this year. I went out slow, like 5:05. Then I just kept on passing people over and over. That was the big thing — just running my race,” Green said.
Green said that his plan all year was to start slow, and then work to move up throughout the race.
“I was gassed the whole second mile to the last. Whenever someone would pass me, it made me think I just had to keep up with them,” Green said.
“It is a great feeling to finally go out as the best I could be. Honestly, this has been my best hard-working season overall. It is my greatest season. I feel stronger this year, and maturity was definitely a factor. I led by example with hard work in practice. My teammates saw what I did. So they know what it takes to be here.”
Waverly cross country coach Linda McAllister was thrilled with Green’s performance. He is her first All-Ohio male runner. Olivia Cisco became her first female All-Ohio runner one season ago by finishing 30th in her first and only state cross country meet appearance. She is now a freshman running for the University of Rio Grande.
McAllister feels a different training program helped Green improve his placement this season.
“We trained differently and I think it kept his legs fresh. He was strong at the end, and we did some mentality classes. We visualize the race a lot. We visualize when things can go wrong and what to do. I really love this training program. I’m going to get better at it,” McAllister said.
“Mitch wanted it this year, and it all came together. He’s been down to the lowest parts and up to the highest parts. I told him ‘Your senior year is where it is at.’ That’s how Liv (Olivia Cisco) was last year too.”
McAllister said Green has also led a very young team as the only senior boy competing for the Tigers.
“I don’t know if I can say enough good things about Mitch. I give him a pace, and he tries his best to get it. He’s all-around top-notch. He led all the younger boys and took them under his wings,” McAllister said.
“He has chased after the younger boys and warmed them up. He works as hard as he can, he does whatever you tell him to do, and he’s trained by himself most of the year. I’m going to really miss him. He’s going to do really well in college.”
Representing the Eastern Eagles, Werner appeared in the first race of the day when the winds were just getting started. Like Green, Werner worked his way up throughout the race to finish 38th in the Division 3 race in a time of 16:47.5.
Brylan Holland of East Canton was the overall race winner, finishing in 15:41.7. Mt. Gilead won the team title with 82 points, followed by Ottaway Hills with 151 points.
“Top 40 in the state is always good. Going into the state, regionals or districts, I always take the times from the qualifying meet and put them on a rankings list. Aiden was ranked somewhere around 55, so he beat his ranking by a good amount,” Eastern cross country coach Corey Culbertson said. “I’m sure he’ll say he wanted to be top 30, but when you’re running at that level, a move here or there is the difference between 29th and 38th.”
As it was, Werner was 93rd at the first mile, moved up to 52nd by the second mile, and finished 38th at the end.
“That’s how you want to run a race. Then as you get that experience being here, and you get a little bit older and a little bit stronger, that being stronger turns into 50th to 30th to 20th,” Culbertson said. “Aiden always runs smart, and he did that again today. That was great. He was the only freshman from our region that qualified.”
As an eighth grader last year, Werner finished state runner-up in the Division 3 boys race of the Ohio Middle School Championships. Werner, like all freshmen, had to transition from running 3,200 meters in junior high to 5,000 meters in a high school race.
“It was rough at the beginning,” Werner said. “I think it’s rough for every freshman at the beginning of the year, but you just get used to it. Your miles go up in practice, so it (a race) seems like it is not as far as it actually is.”
He saved his best for the last race of the year, fighting his way forward as the runners raced the course.
“I was nervous at the start, because I was in such a high place. I knew I was ranked in the top 50, so I wanted to at least be close to that. I just ran my race, passed people, got with groups and just kept moving up with the groups,” Werner said.
“I was zigzagging and doing everything to get around them, while staying between the lines. I had a little bit left, but there wasn’t not as much as I had earlier in the year. I PRed (personal record time), so I was kind of gassed.”
The experience gives Werner fuel to keep working toward his goals as he continues his high school running career.
“I’m pretty motivated, so that way when I’m junior and senior I can be in the top 20 hopefully. I did pretty good as a freshman compared to all the seniors and everyone that I raced against,” Werner said. “It was a good day. It was a good course, being flat, but it was rough because everyone is running so fast.”
Culbertson is looking forward to a bright future with a group of young runners at Eastern.
“It was a good year for Aiden, a good year for Gracie (Long, regional qualifier), and a good year for the team,” Culbertson said. “I’m excited for next year. There’s a good group of eighth graders moving up so hopefully we can field a team.”
