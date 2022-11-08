OBETZ — Competing among the state’s best, two Pike County runners rose to the occasion during the 94th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association Boys State Cross Country Championships Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz.

Waverly senior Mitch Green finished 27th in 16:37.5 in the Division 2 boys race, achieving All-Ohio honors, while Eastern freshman Aiden Werner recorded 38th in 16:47.5 in the Division 3 boys race. To become an All-Ohioan, a runner must finish in the top 30.


