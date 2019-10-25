Although the scoreboard read 36-18 in favor of the visiting Northwest Mohawks, Eastern football coach Scott Tomlison couldn’t be more proud of his team.
Tomlison said his Eagles handled Northwest’s physicality and outplayed the visiting Mohawks in that category as far as he was concerned.
The Eagles actually had a 12-7 lead in the opening half, but they ultimately lost the turnover battle in the game.
Eastern trailed 15-12 at halftime and 22-12 at the end of the third quarter.
“It was our 20 kids versus their 60 kids and we handled their physicality. My young players grew up. We are so close to turning the corner,” said Tomlison.
Tomlison was also proud of Dillion Mattox for playing as the quarterback in place of the injured Wyatt Hines.
The excitement is evident for the players as well. They are looking forward to finishing strong next week at Green and then getting into the weight room during the offseason. A strong freshman class will join a team that will return most of its players next season.
