Yellow Jacket trio closes indoor season at NCAA By Cedarville University Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Savannah Ackley, Hannah Willow, and Evan Leist were all in action on Day 1 of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.Ackley placed 15th in the women's 5,000 meters in a time of 16:58.41 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.In the women's high jump, Willow finished 16th after clearing 5-4.50 (1.64 meters).Leist competed in the men's 5,000 meters and took 14th place in 14:48.18.Cedarville will begin the outdoor season by hosting the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open on March 25.
