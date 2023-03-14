Cedarville NCAA photo
Cedarville University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Savannah Ackley, Hannah Willow, and Evan Leist were all in action on Day 1 of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Ackley placed 15th in the women’s 5,000 meters in a time of 16:58.41 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments