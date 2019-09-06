With 102 points scored between the two teams in a football game that wasn’t decided until the final series, the Huntington Huntsmen had the final touchdown to seal a 52-46 win on Eastern’s home turf Friday night.
The Eagles had taken the lead late in the fourth quarter, 46-44, and hoped to hold the Huntsmen out of the end zone to seal the game. But stopping Huntington’s speedy quarterback Seth Beeler was an issue.
Beeler scored that final touchdown from two yards out and followed by completing the conversion pass to Dalton Haubeil, giving the Huntsmen the 52-46 lead.
Eastern had time to put together another drive, but it stalled after a firstdown sack. After two incomplete passes and facing fourth-down-and-16, Eastern quarterback Wyatt Hines threw a lateral pass to Logan Clemmons who pitched it back to Dillion Mattox as he was coming around the edge. Mattox gained 12 yards but was stopped short of the first down marker, giving the Huntsmen the ball on downs while sealing Eastern’s fate.
It was a game that featured all offense and not much defense, but it was filled with frustrating penalties for both teams.
For much of the first half, the field was littered with yellow flags, as both teams had touchdowns called back on penalties. Eastern junior Logan Clemmons had a pick-6 and a kick return touchdown called back. However, Dillion Mattox’s kickoff return late in the first half was successful, leading to a halftime tie of 22-22 after Wyatt Hines found Clemmons on a two-point conversion pass.
“We should have won this game. We beat ourselves. We had way too many penalties. We had a 14-0 lead and had a pick-6 that would have made it 21-0, and we were called for targeting the quarterback,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “We had several penalties on that same drive that let them go down and score that gave momentum and zapped our legs. It felt like a 20-play drive after all of the penalties.”
Much like the game at Paint Valley last week, the Eagles had the ball first and wasted little time scoring. With exactly two minutes off the clock at the 10:00 mark, Logan Clemmons crossed the line on a 32-yard run get the Eagles on the board. The Eagles lined up with freshman Chase Carter for the kick only to have Clemmons collect the snap and dive across the goal line for the two-point conversion, putting the Eagles up 8-0.
Defensively, the Eagles were able to hold the Huntsmen on their opening possession with Michael Cantrell delivering a fourth-down tackle of Huntington’s quarterback Seth Beeler.
The Eagles took over with 8:08 and worked quickly, getting the ball down the field with the hurry-up offense. They closed the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wyatt Hines to Gage Denny, going up 14-0 with 6:50 left in the first.
Yellow flags were the theme of Huntington’s next drive, as the Huntsmen were slapped with three penalties, including one that negated a 25-yard touchdown run across over the field by quarterback Seth Beeler. Their drive ended when Clemmons picked off one of Beeler’s passes and returned it 76 yards, only to see it negated by another penalty.
Huntington was finally able to get on the board late in the quarter, scoring with 1:50 to play on a 12-yard pass from Beeler to Seth McCloskey. The conversion failed as the Eagles had all receivers well covered and Beeler was gang-tackled short of the line. That made the score 14-6.
Eastern’s next chance to score ended when the Huntsmen intercepted Hines’ pass to the end zone.
Then with the ball moved out to the Huntington 20-yard line, Beeler broke an 80-yard run to the end zone. He completed a pass for the conversion, bringing the game to a 14-14 tie just 22 seconds into the second quarter.
Eastern’s next drive ended shortly after it started when Dalton Haubeil intercepted a Hines’ pass. This time the Eastern defense was successful in keeping Huntington out of the end zone. But the Eagles couldn’t pick up a first down, and they were forced to punt.
Once Huntington took over, it took just one play for the Huntsmen to score again, as Beeler connected with Darius Brown for a 59-yard strike. The conversion pass was good, giving the Huntsmen the 22-14 lead.
But it didn’t take long for the Eagles to answer, as Mattox collected the kickoff and returned 80 yards for the touchdown. Hines passed to Clemmons for the conversion, tying the game at 22-22, which was where it remained at halftime.
“We start four freshmen on Friday nights. Huntington picked out our youngsters and picked on them. They went after them over and over. We would move them and they would find them,” said Tomlison.
“We came out after halftime and felt good, but defensively we didn’t make plays. We had to move Tyler Hanshaw back on the offensive line. They had a defensive lineman who was giving us fits in the first half and was shutting us down. That was what we needed. Hanshaw gave up his skill position jersey tonight and put on a lineman jersey on at halftime. Then our offense took off because of Hanshaw being on the line. He went in and played tackle for us the whole second half. He was unselfish and did that for team.”
Huntington had the ball to start the second half, striking with a 77-yard pass from Beeler to Brown and a two-point conversion, increasing the lead to 30-22. Eastern came right back with an answering drive, closing it with a 28-yard pass play from Hines to Clemmons. Then Clemmons carried the ball in for the conversion, making it 30-30.
Then Haubeil had the opportunity for a kickoff return of his own, putting the Huntsmen in front 38-30, adding a catch on the conversion pass from Beeler.
Eastern came back with a drive that nearly stalled on fourth down. On the next play after getting the first down, Hines scored on a 10-yard scramble. He passed to Clemmons for the conversion, making it 38-38.
Huntington settled back in for a long drive and once again used the Beeler to Haubeil connection for another touchdown reception. This time the conversion failed, opening the door for Eastern to take the lead.
The Eagles responded with a scoring drive, closing it with a two-yard plunge from Dillion Mattox. That tied the game at 44-44. Clemmons ran for the conversion, putting the Eagles ahead for what would be the final time.
Huntington answered for a final time, pushing the score to 52-46 for the win.
The Eagles will remain home next Friday night and will face the Southeastern Panthers, which will be their third straight opponent from the Scioto Valley Conference.
