As a talented two-sport athlete, Piketon graduate Kannon Pack has decided to continue playing baseball for Shawnee State University.
Pack just recently made his decision official, committing to SSU during the summer months.
“It was the right fit for me. It was close to home and within driving distance,” said Pack. “The coaches are some of the best around. That was a strong point. A couple of my friends are going there, so it was the familiarity of it.”
Pack’s friends who plan to play at Shawnee include Valley graduate Tanner Cunningham and Paint Valley graduate Macky McDonald. All three played for the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers this past summer.
Pack said he had known Cunningham for three years. It was his first summer to play with McDonald.
“We all got along well,” said Pack of his teammates. “It was easy to play with them because we communicate well with each other.”
Pack believes that Shawnee will use him as a relief pitcher, middle infielder, and/or some outfield. He would like to play second base if he had a choice.
When asked why he decided to take the baseball route, Pack said, “Baseball has always connected with me. It has always been my thing since I was little. I played year round with summer ball and fall ball. High school baseball has always been more fun, being around friends who I grew up with. Summer ball has always been more serious to me.”
Pack plans to major in engineering, but he has not narrowed what type.
“I know college baseball will be tough, especially with keeping on task with engineering classes,” said Pack. “College baseball is another level. I will make it work.”
August 26 is the first day of school. Pack knows there will be weight lifting and workouts soon after, as well as some fall ball.
Piketon and Waverly Post 142 Shockers Head Baseball Coach Jonathan Teeters has coached Pack in two summers of American Legion baseball and one season of high school ball this past spring.
“Kannon has a high ceiling. I think his best days are ahead of him if he goes down and dedicates himself first and foremost in the weight room,” said Teeters. “He’s never been able to focus on baseball year round because he has been playing other sports. He has a live arm. If you look at him physically, he has a lot of room to grow.”
Pack produced strong numbers on the baseball field for the Redstreaks during his senior season, leading the team in RBIs (14), runs scored (17) and doubles (6). He produced 19 singles, tying for third on the team in that category. Pack was also third in stolen bases with eight.
As a pitcher, Pack was second in earned run average (ERA) at 1.527 and fourth in innings pitched (18.1). Pack led the team in saves with three. He struck out 22 batters, walked 13 and hit two.
“When I talked to Coach (Phil) Butler (Shawnee Head Baseball Coach), he liked Kannon in a couple of different spots. They will probably work him out at some different positions and see where he fits into their team,” said Teeters.
“Kannon was the best athlete on our high school team. A lot of times at our games, he was a player that other coaches asked about. He is a good athlete and that is what colleges are looking for.”
