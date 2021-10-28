Scioto Valley Conference All-League Golf Honorees - Top 15
1. Unioto sophomore Charlie Lewis (39.57 average/277 strokes)
2. Piketon senior Logan Cummins (40.29 average/282 strokes)
3. Unioto senior Jace Tucker (40.71 average/285 strokes)
4. Piketon junior Owen Armstrong (40.86 average/286 strokes)
5. Zane Trace freshman Jon Grondolsky Jr. (41.57 average/291 strokes)
6. Unioto junior Braxton Platt (42.29 average/296 strokes)
7. Southeastern senior Aaron Evans (42.71 average/299 strokes)
8. Southeastern sophomore Brayden Popp (43.00 average/301 strokes)
9. Piketon junior Gabe Dettwiller (43.14 average/302 strokes)
10T. Adena junior Davis Kerns (43.86 average/307 strokes)
10T. Westfall freshman Jacob Hicks; (43.86 average/307 strokes)
12. Zane Trace junior Henry Zitzelberger (44.00 average/308 strokes)
13. Piketon junior Christian Horn (44.43 average/311 strokes)
14. Zane Trace junior Josh Delong (44.86 average/314 strokes)
15. Unioto junior Quade Kaltenbach (45.57 average/319 strokes)
Honorable Mention:
Adena sophomore Sydney Ater (46.43 average/325 strokes);
Huntington senior Dayland Thomas (52.29 average/366 strokes)
Paint Valley senior Emma Winland (46.57 average/326 strokes)
Piketon junior Gavin Howard (45.71 average/320 strokes)
Southeastern junior Chase Hatfield (62.43 average/437 strokes)
Unioto freshman Keegan Snyder (46.57 average/326 strokes)
Westfall sophomore Jasiah Story (47.14 average/330 strokes)
Zane Trace freshman Daniel Hughes (48.71 average/ 341 strokes)
League Winner: Unioto
SVC Player of the Year: Charlie Lewis of Unioto
