Eastern’s football season has come to a close.

After having their final regularly scheduled game at Franklin Furnace Green canceled on Oct. 22, the Eagles had hoped to make up a previously canceled game at Southeastern Ross on Friday, Oct. 29. However, an announcement was made on Tuesday, Oct. 26 that the potential game at Southeastern has been canceled and the season has ended.

Eastern ends the year with an overall record of 1-7. The lone victory came in the season opener when the Eagles hosted the Alexander Spartans and won 28-17. The young team will lost just one senior to graduation in Devon Conley. The rest of the group can return to the field next year.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments