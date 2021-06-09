DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION

Tue June 8 Lancaster Post 11* 5:00 Beavers Field

Wed June 9 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Mary Lou Patton Park

Sat June 12 McArthur Post 303* 11:00 Home

Tue June 15 Portsmouth Post 23 5:30 Wheelersburg HS

Wed June 16 Marietta Post 466 6:00 Home

Fri-Sun June 18-20 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD Shaffer Park

Tue June 22 Athens Post 21 6:00 Home

Wed June 23 Portsmouth Post 23 5:30 Home

Fri-Sun June 25-27 Jim Jadwin Tourney TBD Chillicothe

Wed June 30 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Home

Thu July 1 Athens Post 21 6:00 Athens HS

Fri July 2 Powell Post 457 6:00 Home

Mon July 5 Ironton Post 433 6:00 Home

Thu July 8 Marietta Post 466 6:00 Marietta College

Sat July 10 Hillsboro Post 129* 11:00 Home

Mon July 12 Ironton Post 433 6:00 Ironton HS

Tue July 13 Central Ohio Cyclones 6:00 Home

Wed July 14 Powell Post 457 5:30 Olentangy Berlin HS

Thu July 15 Hillsboro Post 129 6:00 Shaffer Park

Mon-Thu July 19-22 Region 5 Tourney TBA VA Memorial

Tue-Sat July 27-31 State Legion Tournament TBA Beavers Field

Tue-Sun August 3-8 Regional Legion Tourney TBA Great Lakes, MI

*=DH

Note: Home games played at Piketon High School.

Also: The Saturday, July 10 game is Veterans Appreciation.

Head Coach: Jonathan Teeters

Assistant Coach: Corey Ferguson

Assistant Coach: Nathan Tackett

Assistant Coach: Jacob Mathews

