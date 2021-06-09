DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION
Tue June 8 Lancaster Post 11* 5:00 Beavers Field
Wed June 9 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Mary Lou Patton Park
Sat June 12 McArthur Post 303* 11:00 Home
Tue June 15 Portsmouth Post 23 5:30 Wheelersburg HS
Wed June 16 Marietta Post 466 6:00 Home
Fri-Sun June 18-20 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD Shaffer Park
Tue June 22 Athens Post 21 6:00 Home
Wed June 23 Portsmouth Post 23 5:30 Home
Fri-Sun June 25-27 Jim Jadwin Tourney TBD Chillicothe
Wed June 30 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Home
Thu July 1 Athens Post 21 6:00 Athens HS
Fri July 2 Powell Post 457 6:00 Home
Mon July 5 Ironton Post 433 6:00 Home
Thu July 8 Marietta Post 466 6:00 Marietta College
Sat July 10 Hillsboro Post 129* 11:00 Home
DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION
Mon July 12 Ironton Post 433 6:00 Ironton HS
Tue July 13 Central Ohio Cyclones 6:00 Home
Wed July 14 Powell Post 457 5:30 Olentangy Berlin HS
Thu July 15 Hillsboro Post 129 6:00 Shaffer Park
Mon-Thu July 19-22 Region 5 Tourney TBA VA Memorial
Tue-Sat July 27-31 State Legion Tournament TBA Beavers Field
Tue-Sun August 3-8 Regional Legion Tourney TBA Great Lakes, MI
*=DH
Note: Home games played at Piketon High School.
Also: The Saturday, July 10 game is Veterans Appreciation.
Head Coach: Jonathan Teeters
Assistant Coach: Corey Ferguson
Assistant Coach: Nathan Tackett
Assistant Coach: Jacob Mathews
