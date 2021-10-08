After finishing the 2021 team campaign with a winning record and contending for a Southern Ohio Conference tennis title, the Waverly Lady Tigers have turned to post-season play the last two weeks.
When the regular season ended, it was time to play in the SOC tennis tournament where singles players and doubles duos worked through a bracket to see who would secure All-SOC honors.
Waverly senior Kayla Barker and sophomore Blossom Smith both played their way onto the all-tournament team, and ultimately had to face each other before it was all over.
The top eight players in the tournament earn All-SOC honors. Those include the top four singles (semi-finalists) and the top two doubles teams (finalists).
Play began on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Portsmouth. Needing to win two matches to qualify for All-SOC honors, Barker (the No. 2 seed) started her run by defeating an opponent from Minford 6-1, 6-1. Then she followed with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Valley. Those two victories put her in the semifinals, which were to be played the next evening.
"It’s her second time making the all league team, and she definitely deserves it," said Waverly coach Matt Morrison, speaking of Barker. "She’s a great role model to younger players, always showing them how to conduct yourself, how to listen to coaching, how to play hard at practice, and even be able to laugh at yourself at times when you do something dumb, and tennis will definitely give you a lot of those times."
Barker, who started coming to Morrison's summer tennis sessions since the fifth grade, found her sport and stuck with it.
"Kayla is as humble of a player as you’ll ever see and has persevered all these years on the team playing whatever position she’s asked to," said Morrison. "This makes her a two-time all SOC team qualifier, once in doubles and now in singles. I'm very happy for her and she will be greatly missed next year."
Smith just picked up a racquet a few months ago and has progressed by leaps and bounds in the sport.
"Blossom was talk of the tourney tonight," said Morrison. "She beat Burg's No. 1 senior singles player in the first round 6-3, 6-1. Blossom can get in 'wall' mode. She will just hit ball after ball in play and wear down her opponents. It’s amazing she started playing tennis just this past summer. She moves well and is strong."
After defeating Wheelersburg's top singles player, Smith won the first set of her quarterfinal match versus Minford's No. 2 player 6-2. Then it was suspended for darkness, leaving the result to be decided on Wednesday.
In doubles, Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong had battled to a 6-6 tie with a team from Wheelersburg, before darkness forced that match to be suspended as well, and set to be completed on Wednesday.
Waverly's third singles player, Kaelyn Linn lost in a tough match 3-6, 5-7 to Minford's No. 1 player in the first round. The doubles duo of Sophie Thomas and Madison Davis lost to a Notre Dame team 2-6, 5-7, in the first round.
Returning to the SOC tourney in Portsmouth on Wednesday, Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong ultimately lost to the duo from Wheelersburg 6-7, 6-3, 8-10.
"We had our chances but played a little too loose on some big points," said Morrison.
Blossom Smith finished off her match with Minford's No. 2, winning 6-2, 6-0.
That win set up a semifinal matchup against teammate Kayla Barker. Blossom won the first set 6-3. In the second set, Barker had to rally from behind down 3-5 and won four straight games to take the set 7-5. The match went to a third set 10-point tiebreak where Barker won 10-8 to advance to the final versus Notre Dame's Katherine Nelson.
"Kayla had to withdraw with a injured shoulder, but what a tournament it was for us! The quality of this match was outstanding and by far the hardest I’ve seen two players go at it all season," said Morrison. "They had some 20 ball plus long rallies and both were using strategies we’ve worked on all year! You worry at times about the quality of a match of two teammates, who’ve become good friends. But this was like two enemies going at it, minus any bad feelings toward each other.
"They were both exhausted at the end. From a coach's standpoint, all you can ask for is to see supreme effort on every point, and that was the case tonight. I was proud of them both for battling that hard!"
With Smith and Barker taking home All-SOC hardware, it was time to return to Waverly and begin preparation for the sectional tournament, which was played on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School. That story will be online at newswatchman.com/sports and in the Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.