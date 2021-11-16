Southern Ohio Conference Division I Volleyball Honorees 2021

First Team: Notre Dame's Annie Dettwiller, Gwen Sparks, Gracie Ashley and Mallory Borland; New Boston's Kenzie Whitley, Dylan O'Rouke and Jadelyn Lawson; Symmes Valley's Kylee Jenkins and Lauren Wells; Clay's Kyleigh Oliver; Green's Lori Brown; Western's Kenzi Ferneau; and East's Caiden Maddix.

Second Team: Notre Dame's Brianne Hicks and Kamryn Bradford; New Boston's Candence Williams and Riley McClintic; Symmes Valley's Kylee Thompson and Hailee Beckett; Clay's Jordyn Mathias and Morgan McCoy; Green's Adriah Barber; Western's Taylor Grooms; and East's Felicia Smith. 

League Champion: Notre Dame

Final Team Standings: 1. Notre Dame, 2. New Boston, 3. Symmes Valley, 4. Clay, 5T. Green, 5T. Western, 7. East

SOC I Player of the Year: Notre Dame's Annie Dettwiller

SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: Western's Kenzi Ferneau

SOC I Coach of the Year: New Boston's Ali Herrforth

