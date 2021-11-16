Southern Ohio Conference Division I Volleyball Honorees 2021
First Team: Notre Dame's Annie Dettwiller, Gwen Sparks, Gracie Ashley and Mallory Borland; New Boston's Kenzie Whitley, Dylan O'Rouke and Jadelyn Lawson; Symmes Valley's Kylee Jenkins and Lauren Wells; Clay's Kyleigh Oliver; Green's Lori Brown; Western's Kenzi Ferneau; and East's Caiden Maddix.
Second Team: Notre Dame's Brianne Hicks and Kamryn Bradford; New Boston's Candence Williams and Riley McClintic; Symmes Valley's Kylee Thompson and Hailee Beckett; Clay's Jordyn Mathias and Morgan McCoy; Green's Adriah Barber; Western's Taylor Grooms; and East's Felicia Smith.
League Champion: Notre Dame
Final Team Standings: 1. Notre Dame, 2. New Boston, 3. Symmes Valley, 4. Clay, 5T. Green, 5T. Western, 7. East
SOC I Player of the Year: Notre Dame's Annie Dettwiller
SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: Western's Kenzi Ferneau
SOC I Coach of the Year: New Boston's Ali Herrforth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.