A big win and a pair of close losses were the order of the past week for the Western Indians.
The following story includes games at East and Ironton St. Joseph, as well as the home make-up contest versus Green. The Indians were set to take on in-county rival Eastern on Saturday afternoon in Latham. Then they will play back-to-back SOC I games on Tuesday versus Clay and Wednesday versus Symmes Valley.
Friday, Feb. 5 @ East
Completing the season sweep of Sciotoville East, the Western Indians picked up a 67-26 triumph on the road Friday evening.
Western doubled the score in the opening quarter, going up 14-7. Kolten Miller provided seven of the 14 for the Indians. Colton Montgomery added four points, Sean Kerns had two and Noah Whitt added a free throw.
The Indians had their largest output in the second quarter, pouring in 22 points. Riley Beekman led the charge in that frame, putting up seven points. Miller and Whitt each followed with four points, while Montgomery connected on a three-pointer, and Dalton Risner and Reed Brewster each had a basket. At the break, Western was up 36-10.
Coming out of the break, the Indians added 18 more points in the third quarter. Miller scored seven more points to lead the charge, followed by Whitt with five, Montgomery with four and Gavin Myers with a bucket. Western was up 54-18 going to the final frame.
In the final quarter, Western sophomore Zach Teed scored eight of his team’s 13 points. Montgomery added three with a foul shot and a bucket, while Miller had a final basket in the 67-26 win.
For Western, Miller led the way in scoring with 20 points, followed by Montgomery with 14 points and Whitt with 10 points.
EHS — 7 3 8 8 — 26
WHS — 14 22 18 13 — 67
EAST (26) — Austin Baughman 5 0 1-5 11, Devin Allard 1 0 2-3 4, Kyle Winston 1 0 0-0 2, Keagan Jackson 1 0 0-0 2, Landen Pernell 1 0 1-2 3, Jaylen Mayhew 0 0 2-2 2, Ethan Rase 0 0 2-2 2, Kellen Gray 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Duncan 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 0 8-14 26.
WESTERN (67) — Reed Brewster 1 0 0-0 2, Kolten Miller 6 2 2-4 20, Dalton Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Colton Montgomery 5 1 1-2 14, Sean Kerns 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Whitt 3 1 1-2 10, Riley Beekman 2 1 0-0 7, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Zach Teed 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 24 5 4-8 67.
Feb. 6 @ Ironton St. Joseph
Saturday’s road trip to Ironton St. Joseph saw the Indians fall behind in the first quarter, but match the Flyers the rest of the way, falling 54-45.
St. Joseph’s strong start led to an 18-8 advantage by the end of the opening quarter. Riley Beekman was able to generate four points for the Indians, while Noah Whitt and Colton Montgomery each had a basket.
The Indians made a dent in the lead in the second and third quarters. In the second, Montgomery and Whitt each had four points, while Gavin Myers added three with a foul shot and a bucket. That trimmed the lead to single digits, 28-19.
Coming out of the break, the Indians edged closer. Montgomery led the charge, producing eight of Western’s 13. Miller and Kerns each had a basket, while Whitt split a pair of free throws. By the end of the third quarter, the lead was down to seven, 39-32.
In the final frame, the Flyers made sure the Indians didn’t catch up to them, pushing the lead back to nine, 54-45. For Western, Miller and Whitt each scored four points, Reed Brewster added a three-pointer, and Montgomery provided a bucket.
In the loss, Montgomery led Western with 16 points, followed by 11 points from Whitt and six from Miller.
Ironton St. Joseph was led by J.C. Damron with 18 points, followed by Jackson Rowe with 10 points and Matthew Sheridan with eight points.
WHS — 8 11 13 13 — 45
ISJHS — 18 10 11 15 — 54
WESTERN (45) — Reed Brewster 0 1 0-0 3, Kolten Miller 2 0 2-3 6, Colton Montgomery 8 0 0-0 16, Sean Kerns 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Whitt 5 0 1-2 11, Riley Beekman 1 0 2-5 4, Gavin Myers 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 18 1 6-12 45.
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (54) — Jackson Rowe 1 2 2-2 10, Matthew Sheridan 1 1 3-4 8, J.C. Damron 5 0 8-12 18, Jared Johnson 3 1 0-0 9, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 2-2 2, Jimmy Mahlmeister 0 1 2-5 5, Max Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Brown 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 5 17-26 54.
Tuesday, Feb. 9 vs. Green
Western had another close Southern Ohio Conference Division I game Tuesday evening at home, suffering a six-point loss to the visiting Green Bobcats, 69-63.
The Bobcats started strong, outscoring Western 24-16 in the opening quarter. Noah Whitt led the charge for the Indians by scoring eight of 16, followed by Gavin Myers with four points and Colton Montgomery and Kolten Miller with one bucket each.
Western spread the scoring between six different players in the second quarter as Reed Brewster, Miller, Dalton Risner, Whitt, Riley Beekman and Myers each had a bucket. Sean Kerns also contributed a free throw. The two teams each put up 13 points, leaving Western behind 37-29.
The Indians rallied to cut the lead down and brought the game to a 50-50 tie by outscoring Green 21-13 in the third quarter. It was Miller’s turn to lead the charge, as he scored nine points, followed by Brewster with six points, Montgomery with four points and a bucket from Beekman.
In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats regained the six-point advantage by outscoring Western 19-13 in the final quarter. Whitt provided four points, while Montgomery, Miller and Brewster added three points each.
In the 69-63 loss, Western was led by Miller with 16 points. He was followed by Whitt with 14 points and Brewster with 11 points.
Green was led by the duo of Ethan Huffman and Levi Sampson, who scored 26 and 24 respectively.
GHS — 24 13 13 19 — 69
WHS — 16 13 21 13 — 63
GREEN (69) — Levi Sampson 9 0 6-7 24, Ethan Huffman 9 0 8-9 26, Levi Blevins 2 0 3-5 7, Levi Singleton 0 1 1-2 4, Wiley Sanders 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 24 1 18-23 69.
WESTERN (63) — Reed Brewster 4 1 0-0 11, Kolten Miller 5 1 3-4 16, Colton Momtgomery 4 0 1-2 9, Sean Kerns 0 0 1-2 1, Noah Whitt 7 0 0-1 14, Riley Beekman 2 0 0-0 4, Gavin Myers 2 0 2-2 6, Dalton Risner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 25 2 7-11 63.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.