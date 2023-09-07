After falling 25-20 in the opening set, the Waverly Tigers took the next three sets to edge the visiting Northwest Mohawks for their third consecutive win in as many days Thursday night.

Sidney Johnson and Hallie Oyer tallied double digit kills, while Caris Risner led with 18 digs as the Tigers defeated the Mohawks 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21).


  

