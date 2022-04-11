Playing between the bouts of drizzle and graupel Friday evening in the chilly temperatures, the Waverly Tigers picked up another win, defeating in-county and Southern Ohio Conference Division II opponent Eastern by a score of 15-1.
The hosting Eagles held their own through five innings, trailing just 5-1, with sophomore pitcher Dylan Morton on the mound. But the visiting Tigers broke the game open by scoring five runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh.
Waverly junior Alex Boles was credited with the pitching victory after going four innings without surrendering a hit. He also struck out 10 batters and walked just one. Hunter Hauck threw the next two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one batter. Trevan King finished the final inning, striking out three batters.
Offensively, it was a quite a night for the Tigers. Sophomore L.T. Jordan deposited a ball over the right field fence for a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning. From the plate, he finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Jase Hurd was 2-3 with two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Quinton Hurd was 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Creed Smith was also 2-4 with two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Cristian Mossbarger went 1-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs.
For the Eagles, sophomore Teagan Werner finished 1-for-3 with the lone RBI. Joey Barnett had Eastern’s other hit, ending his day 1-2. Brayden Webb scored the only run.
With the win, Waverly improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The two teams were set to meet again Tuesday, April 12 at Waverly to play their second league game. The Eagles will be back to Waverly later this season to play in the Zach Farmer Classic.
Eastern also traveled to Minford Monday night for another league game, suffering a 13-1 loss.
There Teagan Werner went 1-2 from the plate, while Chance Bellomy and Joey Barnett each went 1-1.
Eastern will be back home Wednesday night to take on South Webster and then remain home Friday to face Northwest.
