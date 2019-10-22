Piketon vs. Adena - Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 9-32, 1 TD.
Passing: Levi Gullion 10-for-16 for 185 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 1-64; Camren Loar 3-54, 1 TD; Logan Maynard 3-36; Levi Gullion 3-5; Chris Chandler 2-16; Kydan Potts 1-15.
Tackles: A.J. VanHoy 11, Sammy Savage 10, Easton Lansing 9, Kydan Potts 7, Austin Henderson 7, Colin Alley 6, Mason Hartley 3, Logan Maynard 2, Jeremy Copley 2, Bryce Wooldridge 2, William Brewster 1, Camren Loar 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 1, Easton Lansing 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 1-8; Kydan Potts 1-0.
Pass Deflections: A.J. VanHoy 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 1 TD for 6 points; Camren Loar - 1 TD for 6 points; Jorge del Rio - 1 point-after kick for 1 point.
