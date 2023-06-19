Megan Whitley

All-Southern Ohio Conference Division I Softball Honorees 2023

First Team SOC I: Notre Dame's Gwen Sparks, Kyndall Ford, and Maddie Entler; Symmes Valley's Desiree Simpson and Brenna Tibbs; Clay's Sarah Cassidy and Shea Rawlins; Western's Megan Whitley and Kenzi Ferneau; Green's Kiley McIntyre; New Boston's Dylan O'Rourke; East's Adriana Hufferd.


  

