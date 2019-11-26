Date;Location/Opponent;Time

12/6;Notre Dame;6:00

12/13;@ Symmes Valley;6:00

12/17;@ Ironton St. Joseph;6:00

12/20;Clay;6:00

12/27;Alexander @ Waverly Classic;6:00

12/28;TBD @ Waverly Classic;TBD

1/3;@ Green;6:00

1/4;@ Manchester;6:00

1/7;@ East;6:00

1/10;New Boston;6:00

1/11;Paint Valley (HOF);4:45

1/14;@ Notre Dame;6:00

1/17;Symmes Valley;6:00

1/18;@ Eastern;6:00

1/21;Ironton St. Joseph;6:00

1/24;@ Clay;6:00

1/28;@ Peebles;6:00

1/31;Green (Homecoming);6:00

2/7;@ New Boston;6:00

2/11;West Union;6:00

2/14;East;6:00

2/15;@ McClain;6:00

