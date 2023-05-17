Horn slide

Piketon senior catcher Christian Horn slides home safely and touches the plate before the West Union catcher can tag him during the sectional semifinal game Tuesday. Horn scored three runs in the 16-3 win. 

The Piketon Redstreaks continue to stay hot.

For the eighth time in as many tries, the Redstreaks have found the win column. Piketon exploded for 16 runs in the first two innings as they defeated West Union 16-3 in Tuesday night’s Division III sectional semifinal matchup.


