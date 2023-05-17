Piketon senior catcher Christian Horn slides home safely and touches the plate before the West Union catcher can tag him during the sectional semifinal game Tuesday. Horn scored three runs in the 16-3 win.
For the eighth time in as many tries, the Redstreaks have found the win column. Piketon exploded for 16 runs in the first two innings as they defeated West Union 16-3 in Tuesday night’s Division III sectional semifinal matchup.
“We did what we had to do. We've been playing well lately and our sticks got hot and Mason (Roberts) did a good job on the mound,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “They hit us early 2-0, and we came back and put a crooked number on the board and helped Mason settle down on the mound. Proud of the way we were at the plate.”
West Union scored the first run of the game on a one-out base hit to take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. They then took a 2-0 lead as they scored on a sacrifice fly a batter later.
To begin the bottom half of the first inning, Cayde Conley doubled, Wayde Fout reached on an error and Christian Horn walked. Garret Legg drew a walk and Conley scored to cut the lead to 2-1. The Redstreaks then tied the game 2-2 on an RBI fielder's choice by Grayson Roberts and then took the lead 3-2 after Horn scored on heads-up baserunning.
Zack Hannah tripled the next at-bat, and Roberts scored as Piketon would lead 4-2. Ashton Cormany tallied an RBI-infield single, and then Garrett Moore scored on an error to give Piketon a 6-2 advantage. Cormany scored on an error, and Buddy Wilson crossed the plate after a wild pitch to give Piketon an 8-2 lead. Conley scored on an error to push the Piketon lead to 9-2 before Fout scored the 10th Piketon run of the inning on a wild pitch. Horn scored on an RBI by Roberts as Piketon would lead 11-2 after an inning of play.
Mason Roberts struck out a pair of batters in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the inning, Moore scored on a base hit by Wilson to give Piketon a 12-2 lead. After the Redstreaks loaded the bases, Cormany scored on a bases-loaded walk. The Redstteaks then added another pair of runs when Conley and Fout scored on an error. The Redstreaks' final run of the game came when Horn scored on a bases-loaded walk as Piketon extended their lead to 16-2 after two innings.
Both teams stranded a runner in the third inning. The fourth inning was highlighted by a diving catch by Conley for the final out in the top of the frame. West Union scored on a base hit in the top of the fifth to make the final score 16-3.
“Beginning of the year was rough for us. We had a lot of new faces and a lot of first year varsity players. Our message has been all year that we want to be playing the best ball at tournament time, and right now I think we are playing the best ball we’ve played all spring. We’re in a good place,” said Teeters.
Offensively, Cayde Conley went 1-4 at the plate with a double, two stolen bases and scored three runs. Zack Hannah went 1-3 with a triple and RBI. Ashton Cormany went 1-2 with a single, RBI, and scored two runs. Buddy Wilson went 1-2 with an RBI and scored a run, and Gage Dofflemyer had a base hit. Wayde Fout and Christian Horn scored three runs. Grayson Roberts had a pair of RBIs and Garret Legg walked twice and had an RBI. Garrett Moore scored a pair of runs and had an RBI.
Mason Roberts earned the win on the mound, tossing a complete game allowing three hits, three runs, and struck out six in five innings.
The Redstreaks will now head to Lucasville on Thursday to battle the Valley Indians for the sectional title.
“We’ll have to be ready to go. They have a lot of arms, they're well coached and they play in a tough conference but so do we," Teeters said. "I’ll stand with my guys any day of the week and we’ll be ready come Thursday.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.