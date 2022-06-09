The Southeast District of the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association recently released its All-Southeast district teams for 2022.

The following sections include all of the Southeast District’s honorees.

DIVISION 1

First Team: Meghan Spencer, Logan Jr.

Second Team: Meegan McWilliams, Logan Sr.

Honorable Mention: Abbi Smith, Logan Sr.; Aislynn Slack, Logan So.;

Player of the Year: Meghan Spencer, Logan

Coach of the Year: Jim Huntsberger, Logan

DIVISION 2

First Team: Cora Hall, Sheridan Fr.; Cara Cooper, Circleville Jr.; Suzzy Wall, Waverly Sr.; Avery Miller, Unioto Sr.; Carly King, Logan Elm Sr.; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Sr.; Olivia Congleton, Warren Sr.; Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro Fr.; Leah Alford, Jackson Sr.; Alexis Book, Unioto So.; Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis Jr.; Avery Mueller, Sheridan So.; Morgan Wolfe, Fairfield Union Sr.; Abbigail Hollanbaugh, River Valley So.;  Ashleigh James, Athens Jr.; Olivia Banks, Athens Jr.; Aiyana Hancock, Warren Sr.; Chandler Hayes, Circleville Jr.;

Co-Players of the Year: Cora Hall, Sheridan and Cara Cooper, Circleville

Co-Coach of the Year: Rob Hull, Unioto and Troy Wolfe, Sheridan

Second Team: Hannah Hull, Unioto So; Sidney Payton, Miami Trace Sr.; Cate Conrad, Sheridan Sr.; Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro So.; Lynsa VanHoose, Logan Elm So.; Lily Dugan, Meigs Jr.; Halle Reveal, Hillsboro So.; Abby Atkinson, McClain Sr.; Emma Fromm, Chillicothe Sr.; Makenna Knisey, Wash.; C.;H.; Sr.; Kassidy Olson, Wash.; C.;H.; Sr.; Grace Hash, River Valley Sr.; Karlee Lynch, Warren Jr.; Kendra Hammonds, Athens So.; Grace Truance, Gallipolis So.; Cloe Michael, Jackson Jr.; Abbie Marshall, Unioto So.; Breanna Sexton, Vinton County; Sr.;

Honorable Mention: Maya Farley, Marietta Sr.; Kira Farley, Marietta So.; Rhylen Tucker, Marietta Sr.; Ella McFarland, Warren Sr.; Taylor Houdasheldt, Vinton County; Sr.; Rylee Ousley, Vinton County; Sr.; Kinsey Gilliland, Hillsboro Jr.; Bailee Toadvine, Athens Jr.; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe Jr.; Never Smith, Fairfield Union Sr.; Addison Grosse, Sheridan So.; Bella Barnett, Gallipolis So.; Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis Jr.; Bryn Denny, Jackson Fr.; Makayla Wyant, Jackson Jr.; Meradeth Pabst, Wash.; C.;H.; Sr.; Haven McGraw, Wash.; C.;H.; Sr.; Averee Entler, Logan Elm Sr.; Brooke Sizemore, River Valley Sr.; Riley Bradley, River Valley Jr.; Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace Jr.; Alexa Fox, Miami Trace Sr.; Hailey Hall, Fairfield Union Jr.; Kayle Emswiller, Fairfield Union Fr.; Maddie Harrod, Chillicothe Jr.; Bella Riffe, Chillicothe Jr.; Gabby McConnell, Circleville So.; Ella Michael, Circleville So.; Kenzie Wise, McClain Fr.; Faith Thornsberry, Waverly So.; Delana Wright, Meigs So.

DIVISION 3

First Team: Jenna Johnston, Wellston Sr.; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg Jr.; Madison Perry, Portsmouth Sr.; Keegan Moore, Ironton Sr.; Sydney McDermott, Ports. West Jr.; Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern Sr.; Katie Boggs, Wheelersburg Fr.; Caitlyn Quickle, Fairfield So.; Olivia Dumm, Westfall Jr.; Emma Garrison, Adena So.; Lexi Scott, Zane Trace Jr.; McKenna Headley, Crooksville Sr.; Megan Maxon, Meigs Eastern Sr.; Ryleigh Griffin, Nelsonville-York Sr.; Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth So.; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Sr.; Hannah Potts, Wellston Fr.; Abbie Boland, Ports. West Sr.; Kaylee Salyer, Fairland So.; Mollyann Runyon, Northwest Sr.; Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg So.

Co-Players of the Year: Jenna Johnston, Wellston and Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year: Dani Coleman, Portsmouth West

Second Team: Emmi Vance, Fairfield So.; Greenlee Bossert, Adena Jr.; Isabelle Melvin, Rock Hill Fr.; Emilie Johnson, Lucas. Valley So.; Jaelynn Nelson, Crooksville Jr.; Brenna Davis, Oak Hill Sr.; Graycie Brammer, Ironton So.; Erin Richendollar, Southeastern Jr.; Katie Pruitt, Fairland Jr.; Jayden Allen, New Lexington Jr.; Gracie McCullough, ZaneTrace Jr.; Emily Moore, Ports. West So.; Haley Hates, Northwest Sr.; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth So.; Grace Pruitt, Eastern Brown So.; Laralei Martin, Minford Sr.; Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove Sr.; Makayla Cook, Westfall Jr.; Samantha Hefter, Chesapeake Sr.; Makenzie Tackett, Huntington Jr.; Alexis Wilkes, Federal Hocking Sr.; Bella Sorbilli, Ironton So.;

Honorable Mention: Haley Myers, Wheelersburg So.; Kaylor Picklesimer, Ports. West So.; Lexi Whit, Lucas. Valley Sr.; Taylor Cunningham, Lucas Valley Sr.; Addy Conaway, Lucas. Valley So.; Halle Hamilton, Fairfield Sr.; Jobey Hattan, Fairfield Fr.; Rylee Newlon, New Lexington Sr.; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington Sr.; Soraya Taylor, New Lexington Jr.; Autumn Griffith, Lynchburg-Clay So.; Kaylee Tumbleson, North Adams Sr.; Sophia Edmisten, Eastern Brown Jr.; Riley Kattwinkel, Eastern Brown Jr.; Alayna Butler, Zane Trace Grace Frame, Crooksville Sr.; Sonni Nelson, Crooksville So.; Taylor Williams, Piketon Sr.; Natalie Cooper, Piketon Jr.; Zoey Fuchs, Piketon So.; Laney Brown, Piketon So.; Faith Phillips, Portsmouth Sr.; Elli Stidham, South Point Fr.; Olivia Perkins, South Point Sr.; Kodie Langdon, South Point Sr.; Hannah Webb, Chesapeake So.; McKenna Brown, Chesapeake Sr.; Jaelyn Adkins, Chesapeake So.; Kiera Williams, Adena So.; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill Sr.; Nevaeh Hackworth, Rock Hill Jr.; Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill Jr.; Katie Deeds, Coal Grove Sr.; Abbie Deeds, Coal Grove Fr.; Savannah Bushatz, Huntington Fr.; Allie Baker, Huntington Fr.; Lexi Riegel, Wellston So.; Sadie Henry, Wellston Sr.; Kallan Kimzel, Oak Hill; Camerya Kirby, Oak Hill; Emily Weber, Ironton So.; Jaycie Jordan, Alexander Jr.; Juli Durst, Meigs Eastern Jr.; Ella Carleton, Meigs Eastern Jr.; Emma Pulman, Meigs Eastern Fr.; Alison Thorockmorton, Northwest Sr.; Lauren Redoutey, Northwest So.; Ally Shepherd, Fairland Fr.; Katie Dehart, Fairland Fr.; Emma Fowler, Nelsonville-York Fr.; Trinity Shockey, Nelsonville-York So.; Abby Riffe, Nelsonville-York Jr.; Makyla Walker, Federal Hocking; Cheyenne Mayle, Federal Hocking; Emma Wilson, Federal Hocking; Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern Sr.; Audrey Scott, Southeastern Sr.;

DIVISION 4

First Team: Gwen Sparks, Ports. Notre Dame So.; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre Jr.; Jacy Gearheart, Ports. Clay Sr.; Cara Taylor, Waterford Sr.; Marisa Moore, Peebles Sr.; Bri Claxon, South Webster Sr.; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley Sr.; Preslee Lutz, Ports. Clay Sr.; Kari Carney, Waterford Jr.; Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley Sr.; Jace Agriesti, Miller Sr.; Kyndall Ford, Ports. Notre Dame So.; Emilee Applegate, Manchester Jr.; Kasey Kimber, Green Sr.; MaKayla Carmichael, Belpre Fr.; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley Sr.; Rylie Young, Manchester Fr.; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia Sr.

Co-Players of the Year: Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Kaitlen Bush, Belpre

Co-Coaches of the Year: Stephanie Evans, Belpre and Jason Gearheart, Portsmouth Clay

Second Team: Bailey Elliott, Western Sr.; Kassidy Chaney, Southern So.; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster So.; Josie Elliott, Waterford Sr.; Lauren Smith, Southern So.; Lanie Johnston, Peebles Sr.; Madelyn Lawson, New Boston So.; Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East Sr.; Rylee McGraw, South Webster Sr.; Kailey Ware, Ports. Clay Sr.; Taylor Parker, Belpre Sr.; Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre Jr.; Kameyl Carter, Manchester Jr.; Liv Dishon, Miller Jr.; Maddie Entler, Ports. Notre Dame Fr.; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester Sr.; Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley Sr.; Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston Jr.;

Honorable Mention: MacKenzie Soprano, Waterford Sr.; Caydence Carroll, Peebles So.; Baylie Johnston, Peebles So.; Katelyn Darden, Ports. Notre Dame Fr.; Shea Edgington, Ports. Clay So.; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley So.; Jocelyn Carpenter, Symmes Valley Jr.; Ashlee Spence, South Webster So.; Lalla Hurlow, South Gallia Sr.; Bella Stauffer, Paint Valley Jr.; Gracie Daniels, Green Sr.; Kailyn Neal, Green Sr.; Ryleigh McDavid, Green So.; Mackenzie Whitley, New Boston Sr.; Cassie Williams, New Boston So.; Lauren Ware, Western So.; Morgan Whitley, Western Sr.; Bailey Guido, Sciotoville East Fr.; Karleigh Lennox, Sciotoville East So.; Adrianna Hufferd, Sciotoville East So.;

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments