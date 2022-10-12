Rio Basketball logo

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - University of Rio Grande men's basketball head coach Ryan Arrowood has announced the addition of five players to the RedStorm varsity roster for the 2022-23 season.

The newcomers include the freshman quartet of Aiden Porter, Trey Robertson, Trent Hundley and Kaden Warner, as well as fifth-year senior transfer Mike Cody.

