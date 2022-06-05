Waverly Post 142 opened up their season Saturday afternoon, as they took on Lancaster Post 11. It was not the outcome the Shockers hoped for to start the season as they faltered to Lancaster Post 11 13-3 in five innings.
“Wasn’t the way we wanted to start the season, and anytime you give away 13 free bags, you're not going to win games,” said Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters.
“This is Legion baseball. These guys at this level are good, talented, All-District and All-State players, and whenever you make mistakes they normally take advantage of it.”
Lancaster Post 11 took an early 2-0 lead after a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. Waverly Post 142 then turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
LT Jordan led off the bottom of the inning with a walk, but would be caught stealing, and a flyout ended the inning as Lancaster Post 11 led 2-0 after an inning.
In the top of the second inning, Lancaster Post 11 pushed their lead to 4-0 as they scored a pair of runs on a two-out single. They then scored on a wild pitch to take a 5-0 lead.
For the Shockers, Dax Estep led off the bottom of the second with a single, and Alex Boles was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Peyton Harris then moved the runners into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Malik Diack then walked with two outs to load the bases. Hunter Edwards knocked in two runs on an RBI-double, cutting the lead to 5-2. Jordan singled on the next at-bat, scoring another run as the Shockers cut the lead to 5-3 after two innings.
Lancaster Post 11 added a run in the top of the third to take a 6-3 lead. For the Shockers, Weston Roop walked, Dax Estep singled, and Hunter Hauck reached on a base hit with two outs in the bottom of the inning to load the bases. The Shockers weren’t able to push across a run, as a flyout ended the inning.
Lancaster Post 11 took a 7-3 lead as they scored on a base hit in the top of the fourth. Jase Hurd and Roop singled back-to-back with two outs in the bottom of the fourth for Waverly Post 142.
Lancaster Post 11 took a 9-3 lead after they scored on a passed ball and a walk in the fifth. The final runs of the game came on a grand slam as they took a 13-3 lead.
Waverly Post 142 kept battling in the bottom of the fifth inning as Alex Boles led off with a base hit. Harris was then hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. However the Shockers rally would come up short, as they would fall 13-3 in five innings.
Statistically leading Waverly Post 142 was Dax Estep who went 2-3 with two singles and scored a run. Hunter Edwards went 1-3 with a double and two RBIs. LT Jordan was 1-3 with a single, RBI and walk. Jase Hurd and Weston Roop both singled, going 1-3. Alex Boles was 1-2 with a single and scored a run. Hunter Hauck singled, going 1-3 at the plate. Peyton Harris would reach on a hit by pitch, and Malik Diack walked and scored a run.
Both teams were even in the hit column with eight, but Lancaster Post 11 walked 13 times, while Waverly Post 142 walked three times. Alex Boles collected a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings on the mound. Malik Diack had a pair of strikeouts on the mound in 2/3 of an inning, and Peyton Harris and Jase Hurd also collected a strikeout.
Waverly Post 142 is back in action next week with home games against Circleville Post 134 on Tuesday and Chillicothe Post 757 on Wednesday.
“We have two league games next week, and then we’re in a big tournament in Dayton. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and have to rebound, practice and get better,” said Teeters.
