Despite a long layoff between games, the Western Lady Indians restarted basketball action with a 46-37 league road win at New Boston.
The third quarter was the ultimate difference for the Lady Indians as they outscored New Boston 17-7 during that stretch. The Lady Tigers have just five players on their roster, leaving them without a substitute.
The two teams battled to a 13-13 tie by the end of the opening quarter. Western’s Brooklyn Tackett led the charge by scoring seven of the points, while Jordyn Rittenhouse and Taylor Grooms each added a triple.
Western was able to gain a one-point advantage in the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Tigers 9-8. Rittenhouse and Kenzi Ferneau each hit a triple, while Alyssa Marhoover had a basket and Tackett hit on a free throw. The Lady Indians led 22-21.
Ferneau heated up from long range in the third quarter, hitting three trifetcas in all. Tackett added two more baskets, while Grooms and Rittenhouse each had one. That effort resulted in 17 points for the Lady Indians. Limiting New Boston to seven points, Western had a 39-28 advantage.
In the final quarter, Ferneau scored four more points for Western, while Tackett added three. New Boston countered with nine, allowing the Lady Indians to leave with a 46-37 triumph.
According to Western Assistant Coach Sonya Rittenhouse, Brooklyn Tackett played her best game of the year, finishing with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kenzi Ferneau added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jordyn Rittenhouse had eight points and eight rebounds. Taylor Grooms scored five points, Alyssa Marhoover had six rebounds, and Sakayla Beckett added seven rebounds.
“We played well considering that we hadn’t practiced in 10 days. We finally won the rebounding battle,” said Coach Rittenhouse.
With the win, the Lady Indians improved to 3-8 overall and 3-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. They will travel to Sciotoville East Monday, Jan. 25, before returning home to face New Boston again on Thursday, Jan. 28.
WHS — 13 9 17 7 — 46
NBHS — 13 8 7 9 — 37
WESTERN (46) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 2 0-0 8, Brooklyn Tackett 5 0 5-8 15, Taylor Grooms 1 1 0-0 5, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 4 2 0-0 16, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 5 5-8 46.
NEW BOSTON (37) — C. Williams 3 0 2-4 8, S. Easter 3 0 3-5 9, K. Whitley 1 2 0-2 8, D. O’Rourke 3 0 2-3 8, C. Williams 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 12 2 7-14 37.
