Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 56-641, 7 TDs; Wyatt Hines 67-372, 5 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 22-210, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 48-377, 6 TDs.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 81-for-126 for 1,382 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs; Dillion Mattox 0-for-1, 1 INT; Logan Clemmons 0-for-1, 1 INT; Chase Carter 0-for-3, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 41-780, 6 TDs; Devon Conley 16-259, 3 TDs; Gage Denny 10-163, 5 TDs; Dillion Mattox 6-61; Bryce Myers 6-26, 1 TD; Chase Carter 1-8; Tyler Hanshaw 1-5.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 69, Kyle Beasley 49, Tyler Hanshaw 34, K.J. Reinsmith 28, Chase Carter 24, Jake Tribby 22, Malik Harris 20, Michael Cantrell 19, Dillion Mattox 19, Coltan Denny 12, Bryce Myers 9, Damian Hall 8, Devon Conley 7, Jacob Johnson 4, Chance Adkins 2, Gage Denny 2, Alex Jones 2, Wyatt Hines 2.
Tackles for loss: Kyle Beasley 13, Logan Clemmons 10, Michael Cantrell 5, Tyler Hanshaw 4, Malik Harris 3, Dillion Mattox 3, K.J. Reinsmith 1, Jake Tribby 2, Coltan Denny 1, Chase Carter 1.
Sacks: Michael Cantrell 1, Logan Clemmons 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Jake Tribby 1.
Forced Fumbles: Tyler Hanshaw 2, Kyle Beasley 1, Malik Harris 1, Dillion Mattox 1, Chase Carter 1, K.J. Reinsmith 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Dillion Mattox 1, Damian Hall 1.
Interceptions: Gage Denny 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Kyle Beasley 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 14 TDs and 8 conversions for 100 points; Dillion Mattox - 7 TDs for 42 points; Gage Denny - 5 TDs for 30 points; Wyatt Hines - 5 TDs for 30 points; Devon Conley - 4 TDs and 1 conversion reception for 26 points; Tyler Hanshaw - 1 TD and 3 conversion rushes for 12 points; Chase Carter - 8 point-after kicks for 8 points; Bryce Myers - 1 TD for 6 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.