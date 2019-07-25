In an era when college athletic scholarships weren’t as easy to come by, five Pike County brothers all secured tickets to NCAA Division I schools for their basketball abilities. Those five responded by returning to the education field after college, effectively giving back to their communities. All five also stayed involved with basketball by coaching and/or officiating.
“The unique thing about our family is that every one of us boys played in the NCAA (men’s basketball) tournament,” said Bill Thompson, the third of the five college-basketball-playing brothers. “Being from a little town like Stockdale of about 100 people, that’s very unique.”
Meet the Thompson family. After William Jennings Bryan Thompson (born in Lawrence County, Kentucky) and Ruby Lillian Streitenberger Thompson (born on Bobo Road in Pike County) were married, they had six children — one girl and five boys. All six children were involved in athletics with the lone girl, Bonnie, being a cheerleader. Five basketball standout brothers followed, including Ken, Henderson (“Heckie”) (deceased), William (Bill), Robert (Bob), and Dennis (Denny).
“We all came from little Stockdale. There were about 80 kids total in the high school,” said Ken Thompson, the eldest of the five brothers. “The first three of us played at Stockdale. Dad and Mom moved over to Waverly (in 1963) when Bob was in eighth grade and Denny was in sixth grade.”
The three oldest brothers — Ken, Heckie, and Bill — all graduated from Stockdale High School and went on to play NCAA Division I basketball at Morehead State University. The two younger brothers, Bob and Denny, graduated from Waverly. Bob played his college basketball at Ohio State, while Denny played at Ohio University.
It was much tougher to get to the NCAA tournament when the five Thompson brothers played, because the NCAA tournament featured a much smaller field of teams (22 to 25 depending on the year). When the NCAA men’s basketball tournament began in 1939, eight teams played to determine a champion. The tournament expanded to 16 teams in 1951. From 1953 through 1968, the field ranged from 22 to 25 teams. It included 25 teams from 1969 through 1974, expanding to 32 teams in 1975. The NCAA expanded to 64 teams in 1986 and then to 68 teams in 2011.
“We all started some games in college,” said Kenny. “Heckie started for three years.”
Education and athletics have been intertwined for the family. All five brothers experienced the NCAA basketball tournament with their teams at least once. The oldest and the youngest, Kenny and Denny, both had the unique opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament twice.
“I don’t think any of us would have gone to college besides Bonnie (Thompson Magaw who graduated from Rio Grande),” said Ken. “Sis was a teacher for 36 years.”
“Bonnie did something we boys never did in sports,” added Bill. “She participated at Madison Square Garden as a cheerleader (for Rio Grande) when Bevo Francis was playing there.”
While girls didn’t have the opportunity to play basketball in those days, their sister, Bonnie, blazed her own path. She had the honor of cheering for the University of Rio Grande when Bevo Francis was playing and Newt Oliver was coaching, creating big-time attention for the small Ohio college basketball team. So she was able to have the experience of cheering in Madison Square Garden (New York City) when Bevo Francis and the Rio Grande basketball team played there in 1953.
“Girls weren’t given athletic scholarships back then,” said Bob Thompson. “But Bonnie was a basketball cheerleader at Rio Grande for one of college basketball’s most prolific scorers ever, Bevo Francis. Bevo scored over 100 points twice in his college career and in the 1953 and the 1954 seasons he averaged over 48 points a game, an NCAA record that stands to this day. And Bonnie’s husband, Jim Magaw, was a teammate of Bevo’s on those Rio Grande teams.”
Basketball was a ticket to a higher education for all five boys, as they all had had full-ride scholarships.
Ken started playing organized basketball as soon as he could at Stockdale.
“We lived out in the country until I was nine or 10. Dad made me work,” said Ken. “We didn’t get in the gym until we got into junior high school. When we got to Stockdale at nine years old, we had boys galore. There were three girls and 16 boys about the same age in that town. We did more fighting over those three girls than we did playing ball.”
Living in the country forced the Thompson boys to get creative.
“Kenny got a rim from a barrel. At that time, I had no idea that the basket was 18 inches,” said Bill. “It had holes all the way around it. Kenny put it up on the garage and tied wire to it to hold it up. We didn’t have any net. Everywhere we went we always had a basketball goal outside the barn, garage or whatever.”
As the first two Thompson brothers to play together at Stockdale, Ken and Heckie made quite a tandem for the Bulldogs basketball team.
“Heck started as a freshman. We were playing Hamden. I stole the ball at the beginning of the game. I was going down the floor for a layup and I thought I was all by myself. I heard someone coming behind me and it was Heck,” said Ken. “So, I pitched the ball to him and he made a layup and then went back down the floor like he had really done something great. I laughed. I knew he was going to be a shooter. He started all four years.”
The coach of the Stockdale High School team during Ken’s senior year had ties to Morehead, which led to the first college basketball scholarship, setting in motion a family trend. Ken graduated from Stockdale High School in 1954.
“Coach Kardok had just gotten out of the service. All of the coaches around here were in the Korean War,” said Ken. “He was just here one year at Stockdale during my senior year. That was our tie to Morehead. He (Kardok) knew the Morehead coach (Bobby Laughlin) well, so he took me down there and introduced me. We were very fortunate.”
That connection set the Thompson era at Morehead in motion.
Laughlin coached at Morehead from 1953 through 1965, accumulating a record of 166-120. He took three Morehead squads to the NCAA’s “big dance” and all three of those teams included Thompsons.
Not only did Ken have basketball and school to take care of at Morehead, he married his wife Joyce and began the next phase of his life. He also competed on the Morehead cross country team and was a record-holding high jumper for the Morehead track team.
“I was married,” said Ken. “I worked in the mornings changing tires and filling up gas, starting at 6 a.m. It was good.”
Ken was the first to experience the NCAA tournament in 1956 and enjoyed some success, saying “We made it to the Sweet 16 the first time.”
His Morehead team also made it into the tournament for the first time in school history that year (1955-1956). Morehead has been to the NCAA tournament seven times in all, most recently in 2011. In three of those seven years, there were Thompsons on the team.
Ken was able to play in the NCAA tournament twice with the Morehead State College Eagles in 1956 and 1957.
In the 1955-1956 season (source: sports-reference.com), the Eagles finished 19-10 overall and 7-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference for first place in the league. Ken played limited minutes as a substitute, appearing in 12 of 29 games. In his time on the court, he scored 21 points and secured 28 rebounds.
In the NCAA tournament in 1956, Morehead played Marshall in the round of 25, winning 107-92. The Morehead Eagles lost to Iowa in the Sweet 16, falling 97-83. They won the Regional Third Place Game, defeating Wayne State 95-84. San Francisco won the NCAA championship, defeating Iowa 83-71 that year.
Excitement built for the Morehead program after that successful run and the construction of a new fieldhouse (Wetherby Gymnasium — named for Kentucky Governor Lawrence Wetherby, built in 1956).
The “1956-1957 Basketball at Morehead State College Official Program and Brochure” featured a cutout photo at the lower left corner showing some of the players standing and looking up while others were kneeling. Beside the photo, it reads, “ ... A Dream Comes True”. Above it was a cutout of the new fieldhouse, seating 5,000, where the Eagles played their basketball games. The program could be purchased for 25 cents at the time.
The program includes a recap of the 1955-56 season. In part, it reads, “Coach Bob Laughlin’s terrific Eagles, termed by many observers as ‘the fastest big team I’ve ever seen’, raced their way to a new national scoring record for a major college team by averaging 95.9 points per game.
“In doing so, Morehead captured the always tough Ohio Valley Conference, placed third in the NCAA Regional Tournament at Iowa City and had an overall season record of 19-10. The Eagles, while amassing 2,782 points, topped the 100 point mark 10 times with the season’s high hitting 138 points against Centre College.”
The program went on to preview the 1956-1957 season. In part, it read, “Coach Bobby Laughlin moves into a new ‘palace’ seating 5,000 persons with a potentially great squad which includes only one senior.
“Observers should look for the same torrid ‘run and shoot’ brand of ball, which Laughlin’s teams have displayed in the past as the cagy mentor has posted a 49-27 record at Morehead.”
The discussion continued on the players lost to graduation and the roles that the current and new members would play on the team. At that point, Ken Thompson was in consideration for a starting guard position. The paragraph about Thompson reads, “The other guard spot is a toss-up with juniors Kenny Thompson and Gene Carroll holding the inside track. Both are speedy and hit well from out.”
More specifically, there were pages with profiles for each player. The section on Ken Thompson is as follows:
“KEN THOMPSON
One of the ‘jumpinest’ guards in the nation is 6-1 Ken Thompson. Opponents will testify that this extremely agile ball of fire can rebound with boys four and five inches taller.
A junior, Ken holds the OVC high jump championship and is a standout on the Eagle track squad.
A terrific speedster, Ken is almost impossible to stop when he drives. Often he thrills the crowd by dunking the ball.
Quick reflexes make Ken a better than average defensive man.
The possessor of a fine one-handed jump shot, Ken also hits well from out on the floor. He hit 34.3% of his shots as a sophomore last year.
Ken is fighting for the starting berth opposite (Harlan) Toll. His speed and agility should place him high on the list of fine guards molded by Coach Laughlin.
One of the most popular students on campus, Ken is married and has two children.
Ken is from Stockdale, Ohio.”
The 1956-57 version of the Eagles improved their OVC record, finishing 9-1 to tie with Western Kentucky for the league championship. Their overall mark for the season was 19-8. The offense wasn’t quite as potent, but it was still strong, as the Eagles scored 2,301 points during the season for an average of 85.2 ppg.
Ken Thompson played in all 27 games and was fifth on the team in scoring. He scored 293 points for an average of 10.9 points per game, while grabbing 107 rebounds for an average of 4 per contest.
Entering the NCAA tournament in the Round of 23, Morehead lost to Pittsburgh by one point, 86-85. That was Ken’s second straight trip to the NCAA’s post-season and also his last. However, the foundation had been laid for the four remaining brothers to follow.
Ken was instrumental in getting the next Thompson brother to Morehead State.
“Tom Blackburn, the coach at Dayton (who was originally from Portsmouth) had gotten a hold of Heckie. So I told Coach Laughlin he needed to take a look at my brother,” said Ken. “I said, ‘He is a little guy, but Tom Blackburn is thinking strongly about him.’ They (Blackburn and Laughlin) were both Catholic and had gone to Xavier together. Heckie scored 42 at Clay one night and Laughlin went berserk. He wanted him.”
After Henderson “Heckie” Thompson joined the Morehead team, it led to the next brother, William or “Bill”, landing the third straight basketball scholarship. Both brothers, Heckie and Bill, were on the team as Morehead made its third trip to the NCAA tournament during the 1960-1961 season.
Under Coach Laughlin, the Eagles went 19-12 overall and finished 9-3 in the OVC to secure first again.
Entering the NCAA tournament in the Round of 24, Morehead defeated Xavier 71-66 before falling to Kentucky, 71-64, in the Sweet 16. In the Regional 3rd Place game, they lost to Louisville 83-61.
Heckie, a senior that year, played in all 31 games for the Eagles and finished second in scoring for the team. He scored 553 points for an average of 17.8 points per game and pulled down 155 rebounds for an average of 5 per game.
Bill, listed as a sophomore, appeared in 12 of the 31 games. He scored 32 points and secured 12 rebounds in his time on the floor.
“I got to start one game with Heckie,” said Bill. “I was a sophomore and Heckie was a senior. He was a captain of our team. The other guard was Granville Williams (22.7 ppg), and he led the conference in scoring. So I just sat and watched.”
Getting to the NCAA tournament in the 1960-61 season was a battle, as the Eagles had plenty of competition within their conference.
At the end of the regular season, Morehead State and two other teams, Eastern (Eastern Kentucky State Normal School and College for Teachers, later Eastern Kentucky University in 1966) and Western (Western Kentucky State College, later Western Kentucky University in 1966), had tied for the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference with matching records of 9-3. Only one team could represent the conference in the field of 24 teams at the NCAA tournament that year.
Bill Thompson explained how the conference tournament unfolded, which gave the two brothers the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament and start the final game together.
“We had a tie with Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky for the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championship. We beat Eastern Kentucky (in the conference tournament) by two points in the (Memorial) Coliseum at Kentucky University. Then we played at Freedom Hall against Western Kentucky and beat them to get into the NCAA tournament,” said Bill Thompson.
“We beat Xavier (71-66) in the first round of the NCAA tournament. We were defeated by Kentucky the next night by seven points (71-64). So we had a consolation game with Louisville. Louisville had played Ohio State the night before (and lost 56-55). Our high scorer (Granville Williams) had sprained his ankle. So I got to start the Lousiville game with Heckie. It was all worth going to Morehead for just that moment.”
Morehead ended up losing that consolation game to Louisville by a score of 83-61. The Louisville Cardinals flew out to a 47-23 lead at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 38-36 in the second half, but the damage was done. According to sports-reference.com, Ed Noe led the MSU Eagles with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Henderson “Heckie” Thompson followed with 13 points and six rebounds. Next was William “Bill” Thompson with 10 points and five rebounds.
In the national championship game that year, Cincinnati defeated Ohio State 70-65 in overtime.
Both Kenny and Bill recalled some of the milestones and excitement they witnessed as they watched their late brother, Heckie, play.
“Heck hit 89 percent of his free throws during his senior year (at Morehead), which was third in the nation,” said Bill. “In the game against Eastern (Kentucky), he hit 17-out-of-17 free throws.”
“Heckie was first for a point of time,” Ken added. “Heck had a fallaway. He was small, but he learned to shoot over bigger guys by falling back.”
That game against Eastern Kentucky was played on Feb. 28, 1961, and is listed on the Morehead State College Cumulative Basketball Statistics Summary found on the 1960-61 Morehead basketball page on the website Sports Reference (sports-reference.com/cbb/schools/morehead-state/1961.html). The document has statistics typed onto it, as well as some hand-written items. It shows statistics for all of the players, including Heckie and Bill.
Under the section listing individual highs, the name Henderson Thompson is typed for “Free Throws Scored” and “Free Throws Attempted”. The opponent “Eastern Kentucky” and the date “2-28” are typed in the next two columns. Then the “17” is listed as the number of attempts and the number scored. In 31 games, Henderson Thompson hit 179-of-208 free throw attempts, for 86.1 percent, according to that statistical sheet. It also shows that he hit 187-of-462 field goal attempts for 40.4 percent. He scored 553 points and pulled down 155 rebounds. William “Bill” Thompson hit 14-of-36 field goal attempts for 38.9 percent in his 12 games that he played.
Other tidbits of information gleaned from the sheet are that all five starters appeared in all 31 games. Granville Williams and Henderson Thompson were listed at 5-feet, 11-inches. Listed next were Ed Noe and Norman Pokley at 6-8. Completing the list was John Gibson at 6-5. Pokley is credited with the most rebounds, grabbing 24 of the team’s 58 in the March 8 battle with Western Kentucky.
After graduation, Ken and Heckie both had opportunities to try professional basketball, according to their brother Bob. Ken joined the Cincinnati Royals (National Basketball Association) in the 1959 season, while Heckie was drafted by the Pittsburgh Rens of the American Basketball League. Soon after, both opted to begin their careers in the education and coaching fields at Western High School.
Ken Thompson graduated from Morehead with an Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education and Biology in 1958 and a Master of Arts degree in Education Administration in 1963. He started his post-graduate educational career at Western High School in 1958, serving as a teacher and a coach for the first three years. For the next two years, he was the elementary principal before taking over as the superintendent for another three years, ending in 1966.
Ken’s next stop was in the State (Ohio) Department of Education in the Division of School Finance, working there until 1968. He served as the superintendent of New Boston City Schools from 1968 through 1972. Then Ken wrapped up his educational career by working 16 years (1972-1988) as the Superintendent of Pike County Schools and the Vern Riffe JVS.
Henderson “Heckie” Thompson graduated from Morehead in 1961 and immediately began his educational career at Western Local Schools. Like following Ken to Morehead, Heckie also followed Ken as the basketball coach of the Western Indians. Ken coached three years before Heckie followed it with 21 seasons. Heckie was still coaching at Western when he passed away in 1983.
In taking over where Kenny left off as Western’s basketball coach, Heckie served as a teacher and a coach for the first five years from 1961 through 1966. Then he served as a principal and a coach from 1966 through 1970. Heckie became the superintendent in 1970 and remained the basketball coach, serving in both positions until he passed away in 1983.
Kenny and Bill stayed involved in the game of basketball in a different manner.
“As soon as I got out of coaching, I started officiating,” said Kenny, who officiated in nine state tournaments before concluding that portion of his career.
In 1963, Bill graduated from Morehead and began his career in education at New Richmond Exempted Village Schools (in Clermont County southeast of Cincinnati). There he served three years as a junior high coach and two more as a varsity coach. The remaining 42 years were spent with the State (Ohio) Board of Education in the Division of School Finance, taking the job that Kenny left when he went to New Boston. Bill also officiated basketball from 1966 through 1983.
Also in 1963, the parents of the five basketball playing brothers, William and Ruby Thompson, moved from Stockdale to Waverly. That move meant that Bob and Denny would be donning the orange and black colors for the Waverly Tigers. They both set basketball scoring records at Waverly and helped their teams get to program milestones before going on to play college basketball.
Note: The remaining half of this story discussing the basketball careers of Bob and Denny along with an overall wrap-up will run in the Wednesday, July 31, 2019 edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
