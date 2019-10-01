As has become standard over the past few years, Pike County will be well represented the Division II district golf match at Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
After competing in their respective sectional tournaments, Waverly’s entire team has qualified, including Tigers Conner Heffner, Cole Robertson, Tanner Smallwood, Ben Flanders and Michael Goodman, as have Redstreaks Denzel Endicott and Logan Cummins.
In the Division II sectional matches, the top five teams and top five individuals, who are not on a qualifying team, get to advance to district competition. In sectional, district and state competition, golfers must play 18 holes.
Specifically, Waverly finished fourth overall in the Division II sectional at the Elks Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Redstreaks also competed in that sectional.
The top five teams advancing to district from the Elks include sectional champion Fairland (329), runner-up Gallia Academy (340), third-place Chesapeake (357), fourth-place Waverly (359) and fifth-place Wheelersburg (361).
In the 18-hole competition, senior Conner Heffner led the way individually for the Tigers, tying for medalist honors with Fairland’s Clayton Thomas, as each shot 75. Heffner’s 75 came from shooting 39 on the first nine holes and 36 on the second. He was followed by fellow senior Cole Robertson, who shot 94 (46, 48). Tiger senior Michael Goodman (47, 48) and junior Ben Flanders (48, 47) each carded 95. Tanner Smallwood rounded out the results at 98 (47, 51).
The Redstreaks just missed advancing as a team, finishing sixth overall with a score of 363. However, Endicott and Cummins produced strong enough scores to qualify as individuals. Endicott’s total of 79 (41, 38) placed him in a tie for fifth overall. Cummins followed at 85 (43, 42), tying for 10th. Wrapping up the results for Piketon were junior Jesse Barlow at 98 (50, 48), freshman Christian Horn at 101 (51, 50), and freshman Owen Armstrong at 103 (52, 51).
The Redstreaks and the Tigers, along with all of the other qualifiers from the sectional at the Elks and the Division II sectional at the Chillicothe Jaycees course, will head to the Division II district tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Crown Hill near Williamsport. The district champion team and one individual, who is not on that team, will advance to the state meet.
