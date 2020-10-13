On a rainy Saturday morning, the Eastern cross country squad competed at the West Union invitational. The Eagles put up their best team performance and had an individual champion.
Josie Ware and Olivia Logan started the day off well for Eastern, each turning in a personal best time. Josie finished eighth overall with a new personal best time of 14 minutes and 12 seconds, 19 seconds better than her previous personal best. Olivia Logan was the next junior high finisher for Eastern. Olivia improved on her personal best by over 10 seconds, clocking in at 15 minutes and 22 seconds placing her 17th overall.
Eastern’s junior high boys turned in their best performance of the season, finishing fourth overall led by seventh grade standout Aiden Werner. Aiden won the race in a time of 11 minutes and 13 seconds, 15 seconds ahead of runner up Dylin Pierson of Lynchburg-Clay. Garrett Cody and Carson Salisbury were the next two junior high finishers. Garrett and Carson placed 19th and 24th overall. Jubal Bevins turned in a new personal best time by over 20 seconds placing him 34th overall. Jubal covered the muddy course in a time of 14 minutes and 3 seconds. Tucker Leist and Sherman Salisbury were the remaining junior high boy finishers. Tucker and Sherman placed 40th and 43rd overall.
Junior Abby Cochenour was the lone high school girl to race for Eastern. Abby placed fourth overall in a time of 21 minutes and 25 seconds.
Freshman standout Teagan Werner led the way for Eastern’s high school boys. Teagan finished fifth overall in a time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds. Jaxon Collins was next to finish for Eastern with a new personal best of 19 minutes and 55 seconds. In his first race of the season, Bryce Myers turned in a 33rd place finish with a time of 21 minutes and 33 seconds.
Eastern hosts the SOC championship meet this Saturday. The first race starts at 10 a.m.
