The Western Lady Indians and the Piketon Lady Redstreaks met in a Pike County girls basketball clash Saturday afternoon. The Redstreaks defeated the Indians by a 52-34 final.
After holding a 5-2 advantage midway through the first quarter, Piketon then used a 6-0 run to take an 11-2 lead forcing Western to call a timeout with 2:54 to play in the quarter. Piketon would then hold on to a 13-4 lead after the frame ended.
“I didn’t think we came out very well tonight. We came out sluggish. We have to give credit to Western. You had to fight for every point that you got,” said Piketon coach Brett Coreno.
Piketon would then take a 30-14 halftime lead. Coming out of the break, Kenzi Ferneau took control, leading Western to an 11-point quarter as they outscored the Redstreaks by one. Western would keep battling hard in the fourth, but would fall short to county-foe Piketon, as the Redstreaks would win by a 52-34 final.
Leading the way for Piketon was Hayleigh Risner who tallied a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Bailey Vulgamore chipped in with 10 points and five boards while Ally Ritchie scored eight and Addison Johnson scored six.
For Western, Kenzi Ferneau, a player opposing coach Brett Coreno has high praise for, led Western with 16 points and four boards.
“I really like Kenzie. She is going to be a good one. She drives the ball to the basket aggressively. Everything she does has an urgency to it that I really like. She was a tough guard for us tonight.”
Jordyn Rittenhouse scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Brooklyn Tackett chipped in with three and Alyssa Marhoover scored two along with four rebounds.
Both teams will now look towards conference play as the Redstreaks will host Southeastern while Western will host the Symmes Valley Vikings with both games on Dec. 5.
WHS - 4 10 11 9 - 34
PHS - 13 12 10 12 - 52
WESTERN (34) — Brooklyn Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Beekman 0 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Marhoover 0 0 2-3 2, Kenzi Ferneau 6 0 4-5 16, Jordyn Rittenhouse 3 2 0-0 12, Alicia Francis 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Carson Walls 0 0 0-0 0, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 2 6-10 34.
PIKETON (52) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 0 0-0 2, Jazz Lamerson 3 0 3-6 9, Ally Ritchie 3 0 1-3 8, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Maddie Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 3 0 4-4 10, Savannah McNelly 1 0 0-0 2, Taylor Wagner 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Johnson 2 1 1-2 6, Hayleigh Risner 5 0 1-2 11, TOTALS 20 1 9-17 52.
