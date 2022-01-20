Making the decision to play soccer for the first time as a seventh grader and continuing throughout the years at Waverly City Schools has paid dividends for senior Katie Walker, giving her the opportunity to continue the sport she loves at the next level.
Walker, who attends New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union, will join the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers for the fall 2022 season on a very young women's soccer team. Ohio Christian University is based in Circleville, where more than 3,000 students are enrolled with approximately 500 students in the residential undergraduate program. OCU was originally founded in 1948 as Circleville Bible College.
"I went to church camp through our church's denomination. When I went to church camp this past summer, I had some counselors from OCU," said Walker. "So I got to hear a little bit about the school and I have some friends who have had older siblings who have gone there. So I knew more about the school in general. I had also been to a couple of their men's games because I had some friends who had played for OCU."
Walker is unsure of her major at this time, and was originally undecided about where she wanted to attend college.
"When I first got the text about it, I thought really hard about it. Once I went on campus, I toured, and I met (Head Coach) Bethany Arroyo, I was sold. I loved it," said Walker.
"I love the competitiveness of the sport in general. I didn't start playing soccer until seventh grade, and I instantly fell in love with it. I've loved it ever since. I like the idea of learning more about the sport and getting to keep playing is very exciting."
Waverly Girls Assistant Coach Chris Murphy, who served as the head coach in Walker's freshman, sophomore, and junior season, was excited for her to have the opportunity.
"The cool thing about Katie is that she is strictly a high school player. She didn't play any club soccer, so it is quite an accomplishment for her to get an offer," said Murphy.
"As a player, Katie is a hard worker, and over the course of four years she has improved a lot. In her freshman year, I don't think it would have been possible for her to have come in and be able to play at the collegiate level. But because of her work ethic, what she has put into it, how hard she is willing to work, and what she is willing to do, Katie has improved herself to the player that she is today. As a result, she has the opportunity to go to the next level, which is really neat. The work ethic is going to be the difference for Katie."
Murphy also shared about Walker's character as a person.
"Katie is a nice thoughtful Christian young lady. Two words that could sum her up could be a "kind soul." Katie sees the good in a lot of people and is always willing to give her best," said Murphy.
"(Head Coach) Luke (Purpero) and I have really enjoyed working with the girls. That is one really nice thing about Waverly Girls Soccer. The girls work very hard and are a pleasure to be around. Katie is a product of that team."
OCU Head Women's Soccer Coach Bethany Arroyo is in her first year as the coach with Ohio Christians.
Arroyo was pleased to have the reference from within the CCCU denomination and knows that Walker will be a good fit for her young and rebuilding team.
"Katie is a defensive player. We will try to hone her to lead the back line," said Arroyo. "Her personality and lifestyle are what we need to build the team culture. In the past, it hadn't been what we wanted. It is a building stage now and we want to solidify the foundation with Katie. I'm excited for Katie to come in and help the team. I think she will do good things within the program."
