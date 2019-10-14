The Eastern cross country teams competed in the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) championship on Saturday, Oct. 12, hosted by Waverly City Schools at Bristol Park. The Eagles claimed two team titles and multiple individual titles.
Sophomore Abby Cochenour started the day off with a big win in the high school girls race. Abby covered the course in a time of 19 minutes and 36 seconds, which was over two minutes ahead of the runner-up. Kaylee Jones (16th) and Sofia Salisbury (20th) were the next two finishers for Eastern. Both Kaylee and Sofia ran huge personal best times and nearly finished with all-conference honors. Emma Brunner and Addison Cochenour rounded out the HS girls, who finished fourth overall as a team. Emma and Addison placed 30th and 31st overall.
The high school boys claimed the small division SOC title, led by sophomore Logan Salisbury. Logan finished 25th overall with a new personal best time of 19 minutes and 35 seconds. Brandon Ward and Garrett Tuggle finished not too long after Logan. Brandon and Garrett both ran personal best times of 19:50 and 20:04, which was good enough for 28th and 31st overall. The remaining high school boys were Brennen Slusher, Hayden Tuggle, Michael Cantrell and Morgan Bridges who finished 36th, 47th, 49th and 62nd overall.
Aubrey Bapst was the lone junior high girl for Eastern. Aubrey ran a time of 21:06 and finished 29th overall.
Eastern’s junior high squad took home the SOC title, led by standout Teagan Werner. Teagan won the race with a new personal best time of 11 minutes and 4 seconds. Logan Slusher placed 7th overall with a new personal best time of 12:18. Garrett Cody, Tucker Leist, Carson Salisbury, Declan Davis and Sherman Salisbury each turned in personal best times and placed 9th, 16th, 20th, 27th and 32nd overall.
Aiden Werner took home the elementary boys victory with a time of 5 minutes and 50 seconds. Olivia Logan won the elementary girls race. Other elementary finishers for Eastern were Jubal Bevins, Josie Ware, Dawson Cody, Landon Durham, Lilly Durham and Reese Jones.
Eastern’ s high school runners compete again next Saturday at the district championships hosted by the University of Rio Grande. The junior high runners will compete at the middle school state meet on Sunday hosted by Dublin Jerome school district.
