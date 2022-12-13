Piketon’s strong start to the varsity girls basketball campaign continued in recent action.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to West Union for a non-league tilt and came away with a 59-25 victory.
Piketon started strong and continued the scoring all the way through the game. The first quarter set the tone with Kennedy Jenkins, Addison Johnson, Isabella Dean, Ali Taylor, Abrial Johnson and Natalie Cooper all scoring and cruising to a 17-2 advantage. In the later quarters, Maddy Hale and Sadie Bear got into the scoring action as well.
In the victory, Jenkins led the way for Piketon with 15 points, followed by Natalie Cooper with 13 points and Abrial Johnson with 10 points.
Returning to Scioto Valley Conference action, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Huntington on Friday, Dec. 9 and generated a 48-30 win.
The Lady Huntsmen managed to stay within striking distance in the first half. But the Lady Redstreaks pulled away in the second half.
Piketon put up 14 points in the opening quarter, led by Jazzlyn Lamerson, who converted two old-fashioned three-point plays. Kennedy Jenkins had a pair of buckets, while Natalie Cooper and Addison Johnson each added one. PHS was ahead 14-10 trough one quarter.
The second quarter saw Piketon score 11 points, as Cooper and Jenkins each had four points, while Isabella Dean connected on a three-pointer. At the half, Piketon was ahead 25-20.
In the second half, Piketon outscored Huntington 23-10. The third quarter saw the Lady Redstreaks produce 10 points, while limiting the Lady Huntsmen to three. Lamerson generated four points, while Cooper and Jenkins added three each. PHS was ahead 35-23.
In the final quarter, the Lady Redstreaks had a strong performance from the foul line, going 7-for-8. Cooper was 4-for-4 to lead the way, as Piketon finished the 48-30 win.
For the Lady Redstreaks, Lamerson and Cooper each produced 13 points, while Jenkins added 11.
Piketon improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SVC with the wins. The Lady Redstreaks traveled to Zane Trace Tuesday evening. They will play a non-league game at Fairfield on Thursday and then get back into SVC play on Saturday at Adena.
