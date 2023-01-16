Avenging an earlier road loss, the Western Lady Indians took advantage of their home court to defeat New Boston 44-34. The victory was the fourth in six games.

When Western and New Boston met back on Dec. 8, the Lady Indians suffered a 57-51 loss. In that game, New Boston’s Dylan O’Rourke scored 14 points, while Cadence Williams unloaded with 32 points. In the rematch, the Lady Indians held O’Rourke scoreless and limited Williams to 21 points.


