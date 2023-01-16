Avenging an earlier road loss, the Western Lady Indians took advantage of their home court to defeat New Boston 44-34. The victory was the fourth in six games.
When Western and New Boston met back on Dec. 8, the Lady Indians suffered a 57-51 loss. In that game, New Boston’s Dylan O’Rourke scored 14 points, while Cadence Williams unloaded with 32 points. In the rematch, the Lady Indians held O’Rourke scoreless and limited Williams to 21 points.
Offensively for Western in the win, seniors Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse combined to score 42 of the 44 points. Ferneau led the way, producing 24 points, including six three-pointers. Rittenhouse followed with 18.
The game was close throughout the first half. Rittenhouse and Ferneau produced 10 points in the first quarter and 10 more in the second to claim a 20-19 advantage at the break.
A 19-point third quarter helped the Lady Indians break the game open, limiting New Boston to 11 points as they moved the lead to 39-30. Then in the final quarter, Ferneau hit her final triple of the contest, while Rittenhouse added a bucket. The Lady Tigers had just four points, including a 1-for-7 performance from the foul line, in the final eight minutes, resulting in the 44-34 win.
Western improved to 5-10 overall and 4-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Lady Indians travel to North Adams Wednesday evening for a non-league contest.
