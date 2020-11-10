Continuing to build up the success and momentum of the past few years, the Eastern Eagles turned another stellar cross country season with individual and team successes.
Graduate Evan Leist, currently a sophomore runner at Kentucky Christian University, was the leader over his four years of high school with multiple state appearances in cross country and track.
Following in his footsteps was Abby Cochenour, who just wrapped up her junior campaign. Cochenour qualified for state in her sophomore year.
Following Cochenour’s lead, Teagan Werner joined the high school ranks this year as a freshman after winning the Division III state cross country championship as an eighth grader.
Teagan’s younger brother, Aiden, ran in the Division III middle school cross country championships this year, finishing fourth as a seventh grader. According to Eastern Cross Country Coach Corey Culbertson, Aiden Werner was the top seventh grader across all divisions in that race on Oct. 25 at Dublin-Jerome High School, running the course in a time of 11:08.
In an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the three Eastern runners, the Werner brothers and Abby Cochenour, along with their coach, Corey Culbertson, took time after a Tuesday evening practice session to talk about their seasons.
Last fall, Aiden Werner started running for Eastern in his sixth grade year in the elementary races. He competed in the elementary state meet and got ninth that year.
According to Culbertson, Aiden Werner didn’t practice the first three days of that week leading up the elementary state meet, because he thought the 2019 season was over. Culbertson said then Aiden showed up at state and had his best race of the year in the sixth grade and under competition.
That fueled Aiden Werner into a stellar year as a seventh-grader.
“The hardest thing for me this year was trying to beat some of the better eighth graders,” said Aiden.
According to Culbertson, Aiden Werner lost to a total of just four eighth graders in the regular season this year. Adding in the state meet, Aiden Werner lost to seven eighth graders in all. He was the top seventh grader at the state meet in all divisions by eight seconds.
Eighth-grader Paul Westrick of Tinora won the Division III middle school state meet race (seventh and eighth grade combined). Last year, Westrick finished runner-up in the state meet as a seventh grader behind then eighth-grader Teagan Werner.
“Aiden had a shot to win it this year. That kid (Westrick) went out hard and held on,” said Culbertson.
Younger brother Aiden is already eyeing the times his older brother Teagan is running. Both admit to being very competitive with one another in everything. They agree that the competition makes both of them better athletes.
“Podium was my goal for state,” said Aiden Werner. “I’ve been trying to beat Teagan’s eighth grade times, but I haven’t yet.”
Despite being one of the younger members on the junior high team, Aiden Werner has led all the junior high Eagles season long and won multiple races.
“It was different being the younger runner leading,” said Aiden. “But I like leading. It is better than following. I would like to win state as an eighth grader next year. I was the number one seventh grader, so I should be one of the top next year.”
Making the jump from junior high, Teagan Werner said the transition from eighth grade to high school running was different for him.
“Eighth grade was two miles. Ninth grade was three miles, and you have a lot more competition. I can’t really beat the seniors,” said Teagan Werner. “It is different mileage and different competition.”
“Last year, his long runs (in practices) were four miles,” explained Culbertson. “This year, they are six. His daily workouts have increased about two miles. You don’t want them to run too much when they are young.”
Teagan Werner faced plenty of competition from the start of his freshman year, particularly in the Southern Ohio Conference competition. However, the Eagles still managed to secure the SOC Division I title as a team, while the junior high boys squad was the runner-up team.
“The SOC was loaded with high school boys this year. There are 10 high school boys from the SOC going to state,” said Culbertson. “Teagan had to make a pretty big jump, going from the top runner in eighth grade to competing against state caliber runners in the league.”
In order to qualify for the state cross country meet as a freshman, Teagan felt good about getting out of a stacked regional by securing 12th place (16:57.2) in a strong field.
“I was really nervous. It was super muddy, wet, and freezing cold,” said Werner. “I was ranked 10th going into the regional, based on times. I was 12th so that was really good for me.”
Cochenour had a goal of running at the state meet again in 2020, after making it there as a sophomore and finishing 49th in 20:05.9 in 2019. But Cochenour had a frustrating year as a runner, dealing with an Achilles injury that bothered her as a freshman. Having the spring track season taken away after a strong sophomore cross country season didn’t help.
“I was really looking forward to track,” said Cochenour. “There was a little bit of hope that they would have it. I still trained until they officially cancelled track.”
It was uncertain that a cross country season would even be allowed to happen this season due to the COVID-19 situation, but the teams were finally given the green light in mid-August.
“I struggled a lot from the very beginning of the season. In my first race at Pickerington, I ran a 22-something,” said Cochenour. “Last year I was in the low 20s, so that was hard. It messed with me in my head a lot. I wasn’t putting out the faster times that I had when I was a freshman.”
Cochenour worked hard to get herself back to a quicker pace, but in doing so, aggravated her Achilles tendon.
“When I raced at Waverly this year (Sept. 12), I had a little bit of hope. I ran a 21-something, and I beat all of the people from my conference. The week before that, the girl from Northwest almost beat me. I wasn’t used to people in the conference being really close to me,” said Cochenour.
“After Waverly, I had a big week of training and ran 40 miles. I didn’t run at Minford. My Achilles tendon started in, so then I was dealing with that. I went and got dry needling, which helped a lot. In my first race back, I ran at West Union. That’s the first time anyone in my conference beat me. I was really mad about that and frustrated.”
Eastern hosted the Southern Ohio Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 17, where Cochenour finished runner-up.
“(Waverly’s) Olivia Cisco beat me at the conference meet, but I wasn’t mad about that because she was really fast. She’s doing really good and running well,” said Cochenour. “If anyone had to beat me, I’m glad it was Olivia. It was really weird for me this year coming from being super fast and running with the faster people at the races. This year it didn’t happen.”
In spite of her struggles in 2020, Cochenour continues to provide support and leadership for all of the other Eastern runners.
“Teagan and I run together a lot, except on the workout days. We can’t run together then because he’s faster,” said Cochenour. “It is exciting to see the other runners progress, especially (seventh-gader) Josie (Ware). In her first meet, she ran a 17-something, which isn’t too fast. Then she kept bringing her times down and won the conference meet in 13:46. Josie is always excited about running. She brings joy to practice. Some days are tough, but she always spices things up a little bit. It is fun to have Josie around.”
Culbertson shared that the other seventh grade girl, Olivia Logan, also had a great year. Next season, the high school boys team will grow with the addition of most of the junior high team. Only two of the runners this year seventh graders. Aiden Werner will be called upon to be the leader of that group as an eighth-grader. Culbertson is expecting some sixth graders to join the junior high team next year.
“This was an exciting year, but next year will be even more exciting with Teagan as a sophomore, Aiden as an eighth grader, and Abby as a senior,” said Culbertson.
