Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association District 14 Honorees 2021
DIVISION I/II
First Team: Logan Elm senior Kaiya Elsea (All Star, Player of the Year and Division II State All Star representative), Circleville junior Morgan Blakeman (All Star), Chillicothe senior Johanna Crawford (All Star, Division I All Star State Representative), Waverly junior Kelli Stewart (All Star), Logan Elm senior Arowynn Savage (All Star), Unioto senior Ava Eldridge (All Star).
Second Team: Miami Trace senior Faith Morrison (All Star), Hillsboro senior Gracie Dean (All Star), Miami Trace senior Laura Robinson (All Star), Chillicothe sophomore Morgan Daniels, Chillicothe senior Maleah Oney, Fairfield Union senior McKaylee Webb, Washington Court House senior Aaralyne Estep.
Honorable Mention: Unioto senior Carissa Wheeler, McClain senior Iva Easter, Circleville sophomore Gabby McConnell, Waverly sophomore Hallie Oyer, Logan Elm senior Carly King, Circleville junior Cara Cooper, Waverly senior Ava Little, McClain senior Evelyn Vanzant.
Division I/II Coach of the Year: Chillicothe Andrew Vitatoe of Chillicothe
DIVISION III
First Team: Westfall senior Marissa Mullins (All Star, Player of the Year and Division III State Representative), Zane Trace junior Lexi Scott (All Star, Player of the Year), Huntington senior Megan Steele (All Star), Adena senior Jenna Martin (All Star), Wheelersburg senior Ryleigh Meeker (All Star), Huntington senior Allison Basye (All Star).
Second Team: Adena senior Ellie Harper (All Star), Southeastern senior Hannah Lougheed (All Star), Westfall senior Claire Latham, Northwest senior Reagan Lewis, Zane Trace senior Emily Allen, Southeastern senior Lexie Lockwood.
Third Team: North Adams senior Sierra Kendall, Wheelersburg junior McKenna Walker, Adena senior Camryn Carroll, Northwest senior Ava Jenkins, Portsmouth senior Madison Perry, Zane Trace junior Gracey McCullough.
Honorable Mention: Adena senior Makaela Lovely, North Adams junior Keetyn Hupp, Portsmouth West junior Maelynn Howell, Fairfield Local junior Faith Miller, Portsmouth West sophomore Emma Sayre, Westfall senior Hailey Young, Huntington senior Harmony Henneberger, West Union senior Maddie Taylor.
Division III Coach of the Year: Laura Smith of Adena
DIVISION IV
First Team: South Webster senior Faith Maloney (All Star, Player of the Year and Division IV State Representative), Notre Dame junior Annie Detwiller (All Star), Paint Valley senior Olivia Smith (All Star), South Webster senior Bri Claxon (All Star), South Webster senior Graci Claxon (All Star), Paint Valley junior Averi McFadden (All Star).
Second Team: Western Pike junior Kenzi Ferneau (All Star), Glenwood senior Kenzie Whitley (All Star), Peebles junior Summer Bird, Eastern Pike senior Addison Cochenour, South Webster sophomore Bella Claxon, Manchester senior Hannah Hobbs.
Honorable Mention: Glenwood junior Dylan O'Rourke, Glenwood sophomore Jadelyn Lawson, Notre Dame sophomore Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Clay senior Kyleigh Oliver, Whiteoak sophomore Lydia Carr, Notre Dame junior Mallory Boland, Paint Valley senior Abbi Stanforth, Peebles junior Darby Mills, Green junior Lori Brown.
Division IV Coach of the Year: Darcee of South Webster
