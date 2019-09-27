It is hard to win a battle against turnovers.
Despite suffering six turnovers in a 42-20 loss to the visiting McClain Tigers, the Eastern Eagles had some opportunities to get back in the game.
Early in the contest, Eastern trailed 7-6 to the visitors, ending the first quarter with that score. McClain scored twice more to go up 21-6 by the break.
In the second half, Eastern started with a scoring drive, cutting the lead to 21-14 briefly. McClain scored again, only to see Eastern answer once more, staying within 8, 28-20, at the end of the third. But the Tigers put the game away with two final touchdowns to win 42-20.
“Our defense didn’t play badly despite what the scoreboard says,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “Our offense got them in a hole tonight with all of the turnovers.”
The Eagles had hoped that junior running back/linebacker Dillion Mattox would be back in the lineup following an injury. But he has not been cleared to return. That will force some changes on offense as the Eagles go into Southern Ohio Conference Division I play this week when they travel to Sciotoville to take on East.
“We had some of our young guys step up,” said Tomlison. “Michael Cantrell, a sophomore, had lots of tackles for us tonight. The score doesn’t reflect how much our defense improved. We just have to forget about the non-conference schedule and go 1-0 when we start league play this week.”
