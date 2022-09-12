Ohio State Buckeyes logo

COLUMBUS – John Cooper would have called Arkansas State “a scrappy bunch.”  Urban Meyer would have said, “The best thing about being 2-0 is the chance to go 3-0.”  So, what did Ryan Day say after Ohio State's 45-12 football win over Arkansas State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium that might have been a little closer game than expected?  He said there are some things that needed improvement but that he wasn't going to let those corrections overshadow the good things he saw.

“There are certainly things to clean up. We're nowhere near where we need to be. But there was improvement in other areas,” Day said after No. 3 Ohio State raised its record to 2-0.

