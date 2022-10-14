Eastern quarterback Dylan Morton is known for his strong arm.
Morton, who also happens to be the ace pitcher on the Eastern baseball team, showcased his leg in Friday night’s football game, booting what became the game-winning field goal in a 23-21 victory over the hosting Northwest Mohawks.
In fact, it was the first ever made field goal in Eastern football history, according to Coach Scott Tomlison.
With just 2:56 left in regulation, the Eagles were clinging to a 20-13 lead and looking to make it a two-score game. But their drive stalled on the Northwest 15-yard line. That was when the Eagles elected to have Morton try a 32-yard field goal, which he nailed with no problem, after having an extra-point kick blocked earlier in the game. At that point, Morton’s field goal gave the Eagles a 10-point advantage, 23-13, which they needed since the Mohawks managed to come back with a scoring drive.
“We were on the left hash and wanted to try to run the ball to the middle, but we lost yardage on that play. We almost didn’t kick it,” Tomlison said. “We called a timeout, and I told Dylan to put his head down and let his leg do the work. He has been kicking 40-yard field goals in practice. I have to give Charlie Martin, our long snapper, credit. He hurt his hand and he got taped up and came back in to snap it for that field goal.”
The game wasn’t quite over at that point. Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman scored the game’s final touchdown with 58 seconds left. Then he followed with the conversion, cutting the Eastern lead down to two, 23-21. All the Eagles needed to do was secure the kickoff and run out the clock. The Mohawks attempted an onside kick, but the Eagles recovered and went to victory formation.
It was a game that both teams wanted to win very much to stay in the SOC I title race.
Both teams left scoring opportunities on the table in the first half. Penalties were a factor for both squads at inopportune times.
The Eagles scored the game’s first touchdown on their second possession after the two teams exchanged punts to start the game. A huge 28-yard run from Landyn Reinsmith set up the opportunity. Reinsmith juked a defender and headed for the pylon on that run, but he was pushed out at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Brewer Tomlison took the handoff and scored with a push from the offensive line. Dylan Morton connected on the point after kick, making the lead 7-0 with 7:20 left in the opening quarter.
Eastern’s defense continued to hold, and early in the second quarter, it appeared the Eagles might have the opportunity to double their lead. It was a drive where Eagles were bailed out on fourth down via roughing the passer penalty and got all the way to within an inch of the goal line where the Northwest defense made a stop.
After the two teams exchanged punts, the Mohawks put together their first scoring drive of the game. Northwest evened the score on a 1-yard run from Wyatt Brackman, who surpassed the 1,000 yard rushing mark earlier in the drive. The kick from Aiden Shepherd was good, tying the game at 7-7 with 2:24 left in the half.
It was Eastern’s turn to answer. After nearly getting stopped and going backward on a personal foul penalty, the Eagles faced 4th-and-23 on the 28-yard line with time winding down. Morton aired out a pass to the corner of the end zone where a diving Wyatt Richardson hauled it in for the touchdown with one second left. The kick attempt by Morton was blocked, 13-7.
Morton’s squib kickoff was recovered by Teagan Werner, who gained some yardage before being pushed out to end the half.
Northwest had the ball to open the second half, but the Eastern defense didn’t allow the Mohawks to pick up a first down. The Eagles blocked the punt attempt and Brewer Tomlison recovered the ball. A few plays later, Tomlison had the opportunity to score from one yard out, giving the Eagles the touchdown. Morton’s kick made the lead 20-7.
Northwest cut it to 20-13 with 11:35 left in the game when Tanner Bolin completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Lintz.
But the Eagles continued to make plays when they needed them, ultimately getting out of Northwest with a 23-21 victory and the opportunity to secure a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I title in front of them. That would be more history for the program.
“This was a very big win and a total team effort. We told the guys that if we cleaned up the turnovers and took care of special teams, we could beat Northwest. We knew they were going to try to beat us with Wyatt Brackman, their big fullback, so we had a plan for him. They would have to use other players to beat us,” said Tomlison.
“We’ve lost four games by seven points or less this year. At 0-5, our guys could have quit. But the kids believed in themselves and we’ve turned it around. All season long, we’ve been talking about hanging our first banner in the gym. If we can beat Green this week, we will have a share of the title and can hang that banner for the first time in school history. I’m proud of our staff and our players. We will enjoy this one tonight. Then it is back to business.”
The Eagles will take on the Green Bobcats at home on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.