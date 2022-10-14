Morton kick

With Teagan Werner holding, Eastern’s Dylan Morton kicks the point-after on the first touchdown of the game at Northwest Friday night. Morton kicked a 32-yard field goal late in the game to seal the 23-21 win.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Eastern quarterback Dylan Morton is known for his strong arm.

Morton, who also happens to be the ace pitcher on the Eastern baseball team, showcased his leg in Friday night’s football game, booting what became the game-winning field goal in a 23-21 victory over the hosting Northwest Mohawks.

