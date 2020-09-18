The Piketon Redstreaks suffered a 64-30 football loss at Adena Friday night.
The Redstreaks managed to get as close as 28-24 late in the opening half via the passing game with Johnny Burton providing 3 touchdown catches from Levi Gullion and Camren Loar adding another.
No further information was available at press time.
