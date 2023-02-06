Needing just six points to reach 1,000 in her varsity basketball career, it didn’t take Western senior Kenzi Ferneau long to get there.

On the court, Western was hosting its final “Super Saturday” of the season on Feb. 4, featuring a triple header of basketball games against the visiting Manchester Greyhounds. The Lady Indians began the day, tipping off at 1 p.m., en route to a 55-45 victory over the visitors.


