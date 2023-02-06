Needing just six points to reach 1,000 in her varsity basketball career, it didn’t take Western senior Kenzi Ferneau long to get there.
On the court, Western was hosting its final “Super Saturday” of the season on Feb. 4, featuring a triple header of basketball games against the visiting Manchester Greyhounds. The Lady Indians began the day, tipping off at 1 p.m., en route to a 55-45 victory over the visitors.
Ferneau was on a mission to start the game, taking just one minute and 45 seconds to get the needed points to reach 1,000.
After passing on a couple of shots that would have been contested by a defender, Ferneau drained her first three-pointer of the night. Then on her team’s next possession, Ferneau pulled up for a jumper and was fouled on the shot, which swished through the net.
With 6:15 left on the clock in the first quarter, Ferneau stepped to the foul line, took a deep breath and connected on the free throw, bringing her total to six points for the game and 1,000 for her career. The Western lead stood at 6-4.
Play was stopped temporarily as she was surrounded by excited teammates and presented with the game ball from Coach Michael Walls. Then Ferneau went into the stands to take the ball to her parents, who were surrounded by additional family members and friends.
When play resumed, Ferneau did not slow her pace. She went on to score 17 of her team’s 23 points in the first quarter on the way to a career-high 34 points. Her team ended up needing all of those points as Manchester made a comeback bid in the second half.
When play resumed after the milestone moment, Ferneau scored the next eight Western points with a bucket and two triples. At that point, Ferneau had accounted for all 14 of her team’s points while extending the lead to eight.
Then senior teammate Jordyn Rittenhouse connected on her first three-pointer, giving the Lady Indians a double-digit lead, 17-6. After Ferneau picked off Manchester passes on back-to-back possessions, sophomore teammate Kerrigan Marhoover hit an open three. Ferneau finished the scoring in the first period with a final trifecta, opening up a 23-10 advantage.
On the first possession of the second quarter, Ferneau dialed long distance again, hitting her fifth trifecta of the night while accounting for 20 of her team’s 26 points. Breleigh Tackett broke into the scoring column next, drawing a foul and draining one-of-two freebies. Rittenhouse followed with another three, and then Marhoover made off with a steal, passing it to Rittenhouse, who added a free throw. Ferneau scored again before Rittenhouse connected on her second three-pointer of the quarter and third of the game. Then senior Emma Henderson capped the scoring in the half by hitting the second of two free throws, making the lead 37-19.
Coming out of the break, Western scored the first five points of the third quarter quickly, as Tackett made off with a steal and scored on a fast break. Then Ferneau followed with her sixth three-ball of the game. That made the lead 42-21. However, Manchester outscored the Lady Indians 11-2 over the remainder of the quarter, cutting Western’s margin down to 44-31. The two Western points came from Tackett on the foul line.
Manchester continued its comeback bid in the fourth quarter, going on a 10-2 run to start, which trimmed the lead down to 46-41. Ferneau had Western’s lone basket during that stretch. In the final two minutes, the Lady Indians did enough to stay ahead and extend the lead to seven, 52-45, with free throws from Ferneau and Tackett. Then Ferneau had the final exclamation point of the game, launching the ball from beyond half court at the buzzer that fell through the net, making the final score 55-45.
The half-court buzzer beater was not her first. Ferneau has hit them in other seasons and has hit several during this season alone. Ferneau does attempt those kinds of shots in practice occasionally.
“I just goof off. I was playing around, and decided to throw it,” Ferneau said of her bomb to end the game.
When asked about reaching the 1,000 point milestone, Ferneau said she was happy about it.
“Kenzi is a hard worker. She’s worked hard her entire career. It is evident by the fact that she’s able to score 1,000 and missed several games. They didn’t complete a full season, so missing six or seven games her sophomore year makes this even harder,” Western coach Michael Walls said.
“Kenzi’s work ethic every day in practice is absolutely unbelievable. We had our point guard (Alicia Francis) go out a couple of games ago, and since then Ferneau has really stepped up and had several games in the high 20s. She finally got over the 30-mark here today. Kenzi is a big key to our team, not only scoring-wise, but leadership out there by running the point, finding people and getting them involved as well.”
With the milestone, Ferneau is the first athlete in Western history to have both 1,000 digs in volleyball and 1,000 points scored in basketball. She is only the second player to have 1,000 digs and seventh female basketball player to score 1,000 points.
When asked which sport was her favorite, Ferneau said, “It is different every day. It is hard to pick one. To get a record in both digs and points, I’ve had that goal since first or second grade. I’ve had a ball in my hand since I could walk. I’m always in the gym.”
Ferneau also expressed thanks to her teammates, coaches, parents and family members for all of their support. She does not plan to play a sport collegiately, but said she might come back to coach in a couple of years.
The win over Manchester was the third in a row for the Lady Indians. Western had started the week with a 44-35 win over the visiting Portsmouth Clay Panthers on Tuesday. In that game, Ferneau scored 23 points to lead the charge, followed by Rittenhouse with 12.
Then on Thursday, the Lady Indians traveled to Sciotoville and came away with a 56-21 triumph. Ferneau led the charge with 28 points there, scoring 18 of those in the second quarter. Rittenhouse added 12.
On Monday, Western went to Ironton to play a make-up game against the St. Joseph Lady Flyers, suffering a close 39-36 loss.
Once again, Ferneau led the way, scoring 21 points, followed by Rittenhouse with 11.
Western has a final regular season Southern Ohio Conference Division I game to make up Wednesday night at Franklin Furnace Green.
BOX SCORES:
Girls Varsity Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Clay 35 @ Western 44
CHS — 7 17 11 7 — 35
WHS — 16 10 9 9 — 44
CLAY (35) — Amanda Everman 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Cassidy 1 1 0-0 5, Maggie Swayne 3 3 3-6 18, Sophia Craft 3 0 0-0 6, Ava Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan McCoy 2 0 2-3 6, TOTALS 7 4 5-9 35.
WESTERN (44) — Breleigh Tackett 2 0 0-4 4, Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 2 2-6 12, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 1 1-2 4, Kenzi Ferneau 4 4 4-5 24, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 7 7-17 44.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Western 56 @ East 21
WHS — 13 20 17 6 — 56
EHS — 7 6 4 4 — 21
WESTERN (56) — Breleigh Tackett 2 0 4-7 8, Jordyn Rittenhouse 5 0 2-5 12, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Marhoover 3 0 0-2 6, Kenzi Ferneau 8 2 6-6 28, Macie Colburn 0 0 2-6 2, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 2 14-28 56.
EAST (21) — Pelfrey 0 1 2-4 5, Lewis 3 0 1-7 7, Shope 3 0 0-0 6, Merriman 0 0 0-0 0, Steel 0 0 1-3 1, Fitzgerald 0 0 2-4 2, TOTALS 6 1 6-18 21.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
Manchester 45 @ Western 55
MHS — 10 9 12 14 — 45
WHS — 23 14 7 11 — 55
MANCHESTER (45) — Ashleigh Dunn 1 2 0-0 8, Maddie Dunn 5 0 1-2 11, Reagan Wikoff 0 3 2-5 11, Gabby Arnette 1 0 1-2 3, Daya Morgan 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Neria 3 0 1-2 7, Mahayla Brown 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 12 5 6-13 45.
WESTERN (55) — Breleigh Tackett 1 0 5-6 7, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 3 1-2 10, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 1 0-0 3, Kenzi Ferneau 4 7 5-7 34, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-1 0, Emma Henderson 0 0 1-4 1, TOTALS 5 11 12-20 55.
Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Western 36 @ Ironton St. Joseph 39
WHS — 16 4 6 10 — 36
ISJHS — 12 6 6 15 — 39
WESTERN (36) — Breleigh Tackett 0 0 3-7 3, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 2 3-5 11, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 4 2 5-7 21, Macie Colburn 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 5 4 12-21 36.
IRONTON ST. JOSEPH (39) — Gracie Damron 7 0 4-8 18, Addison Philabaum 1 1 2-5 7, Addison Murray 0 0 0-2 0, Ava Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 4 0 2-6 10, Aubrey Sutton 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 14 1 8-21 39.
