The Waverly Lady Tigers fell to the Unioto Lady Shermans 3-0 in a Southeast District sectional final Wednesday evening in Chillicothe.

The loss drops Waverly to 9-14 on the season with a make up game still yet to be played. The win advances Unioto to the Southeast District semifinal round where it will do battle with Jackson at Ohio University on Tuesday.


