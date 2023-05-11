The Waverly Lady Tigers fell to the Unioto Lady Shermans 3-0 in a Southeast District sectional final Wednesday evening in Chillicothe.
The loss drops Waverly to 9-14 on the season with a make up game still yet to be played. The win advances Unioto to the Southeast District semifinal round where it will do battle with Jackson at Ohio University on Tuesday.
Unioto’s Hannah Hull went seven innings, allowed no runs, four hits, a walk and four strikeouts. A gutty performance by Waverly’s Lexi Smith ended with the loss, giving up three runs on eight hits. Smith surrendered one walk and struck out six.
The Waverly squad had chances, but could never deliver the big hits needed to score against Unioto’s gritty and talented pitching and defense.
Waverly’s first batter, Smith, singled to center-field, but would not make it past first base as two fly balls and a strikeout ended the Tigers’ first at bat. Despite being sat down in short order, Waverly hit the Unioto pitcher hard all night.
“We hit the ball hard and they (Unioto) made plays. Sometimes that’s how it goes,” Waverly coach Scott Hayes said.
The Lady Shermans’ second batter of the contest, Megan Miller, drilled a ball over the left-center field fence to give Unioto a 1-0 lead.
Hull preserved that lead by pitching out of some minor problem innings.
In the second frame, the Lady Tigers’ Addi Hundell walked and was then sacrificed to second base, but would be stranded there as Hull recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
The Lady Tigers again had a batter reach base in the third inning. With one on and one out, Faith Thornsberry hit a rocket back up the middle, but Hull snagged the ball out of the air, turned and threw to first base to get a double play, and ended the inning.
Hull continued to nurse the 1-0 lead into the fourth inning where Caris Risner singled to center field, but a pop out and a fielder’s choice left her on the basepaths.
In the home half of the fourth, Unioto’s Abbie Marshall singled and scored on a Hull double and Hull’s courtesy runner scored on a safety squeeze to make the lead 3-0.
“The safety squeeze, we (Waverly) had no play at the plate we had to take the out,” Hayes said. “It was perfectly executed by them (Unioto).”
After going down in order in the fifth, the Lady Tigers, for the second time in the game, had the lead off batter reach and for the second time she was stranded on base.
In the seventh inning, the Tigers again had the lead off hitter on base, but could not find the hits to bring her home.
Leading the Lady Tigers was pitcher Lexi Smith, who went 3-3 on the night. Caris Risner delivered the other base hit for Waverly going 1-3 .
Waverly will only lose one senior from this year’s squad to graduation: Ari Davis.
“Ari (Davis) is a great kid,” Hayes said. “She brings a great heart to a team. She didn’t play last year. (She) decided to come back out (this year), and could always put her bat on the ball. She didn’t always hit it far, but she made contact and used her speed and was able to be a contributor for us this year and we will miss her.”
