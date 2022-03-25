Pike County 305 sprint car driver Ashley Tackett, who was featured in the Pike County News Watchman in the March 16, 2022 edition, completed her first race of the 2022 season at Atomic Speedway on Sunday, March 20.
Tackett felt her first race went great, as she finished 14th overall. She said that she passed three cars and learned a lot. She also said car owner John Shewbrooks was very happy with the outcome.
Her next race will be Saturday, April 2, which is “Ladies Night” at Atomic Speedway. Racing classes listed for that night include Late Models, Atomic Modifieds, IMCA RaceSaver 305, and SCDRA Sport Compacts.
