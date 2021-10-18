PORTSMOUTH- Ricky Thornton, Jr. took the checkers at Carl Short's 41st Annual General Tires Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
The Adel, IA driver became the 26th different winner of the $100,000-to-win event. Twenty-six drivers representing 13 different states started Saturday night's 100-lap race, which witnessed three different leaders, four lead changes, seven cautions, and took just over 50 minutes to complete.
In total, there were 228 race teams on hand for the DTWC which hosted Modifieds, Steel Block Late Models, and Legends Cars to go along with the Lucas Oil Dirt Car Series Super Lates. Chris Wilson from Louisa, KY claimed victory in the Mods. Tazewell, TN's Austin Neely took the win in the Steel Blocks, and Waverly's Josh Dietz was the winner in the Legends.
The three-day spectacle kicked off Thursday with the first night of action being all about the Modified Division with heats, B-Mains, and a non-qualifiers race. Friday was supposed to bring Super Lates, Steel Blocks, and Legends but instead brought nothing but heavy rain forcing a busy day on Saturday.
Friday and Saturday's itinerary were all rolled into one on Day 3. Hot laps started Saturday afternoon at 1:45 and the final checkered flag fell around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In between, there were all kinds of plot twists from a fight in the pits between two Late Model crews to a nationally renowned Modified driver getting disqualified during post-race tech.
The 100-lap Late Model Feature served as the headliner for the DTWC. Sixty Late Model drivers were on hand all hoping to win the race that again served as the finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Car Series.
After six exciting heats, the front of the field was set. Chris Ferguson from Mt. Holly, NC won the fifth heat and was slated to start on the outside pole.
However, after his heat, his crew had a run in with Brandon Sheppard's crew.
Sheppard, a four-time DTWC winner from Illinois, finished fifth in Heat 5 and entered the weekend looking for what would've been a record-tying fifth DTWC victory. As a result of the altercation in the pits between the two crews, the Lucas Series wound up suspending both Ferguson and Sheppard for the remainder of the weekend.
Early on in the 100-lap feature, the lone Ohioan in the race, Devin Moran, looked to be the driver to beat. The Dresden, OH native led the first 35 laps. With 64 to go, Brandon Overton would take command, and the Evans, GA driver would lead the next 15 laps before Ricky Thornton Jr would get by to lead lap 52. The very next lap, Overton would re-take the lead, and the Evans, GA driver would lead up until 18 laps to go. Then on a re-start, Thornton would get the jump and would hold on to claim his highest pay day as a Dirt Late Model driver.
Overton would have to settle for second. Jonathan Davenport climbed from 17th to third. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Marlar, 2021 Lucas Oil champion Tim McCreadie, Tyler Elb. Earl Pearson Jr, Spencer Hughes, Hudson O'Neal, and Jimmy Owens. Pearson was the race's biggest mover as he climbed 17 positions from 24th to seventh.
Parkersburg, WV's Colton Burdette won the Jim Dunn Non-Qualifier Late Model Race. Making up the rest of the top 10 were Zack Dohm. Max Blair, Jared Hawkins, Matthew Lux, Colton Elinner, RJ Conley, Rod Conley, Kevin Wagner, and Shane Bailey.
The conclusion of the Barbour Auto Parts, Wix Filters, Auto Value Parts Stores & Bosch Brakes and Sensors Modified A-Main had plenty of drama, but it didn't actually occur until after the conclusion of the actual race. Mooresville, NC's Nick Hoffman took the lead on lap 3 from Drake Troutman and would run away with it. However, Hoffman, a three-time UMP National Points Champion, would fail post-race inspection and Louisa, KY's Chris Wilson would be credited with the win.
Wilson, the 2011 PRP Late Model Track Champion and a driver who had an horrendous crash at the 2009 DTWC, started seventh before charging his way to the front. Troutman, KC Burdette, Tyler Carpenter, and Aaron Branham completed the top five. Jeremy Rayburn, Eddie Carrier Jr, Jacob Hall, Seth Daniels, and Brandon Smith made up the rest of the top 10.
In total, 89 Modified drivers were on the scene for the 41st DTWC. A pair of teenagers made up the front row at the race's start- 16-year-old Drake Troutman who was the runner-up and 18-year old Brayden Berry who would place 17th.
Austin Neely would dominate The Premier Pre-Cast Products/Pickett Concrete Steel Block Late Model A-Main. Kyle Lear, Jared Hawkins, Brandon Brown, and Wayne Francis rounded out the top five. The next five were Matt Melvin, Daniel Hill, Tyler Riggs, Pete Crum, and Joe Brewer. There were 59 Steel Blocks in attendance to participate in the race that was sanctioned by The Steel Block Late Model Series Presented by Impact RaceGeat.
There were 20 Ohio Valley Roofers Legends Car Series drivers on hand. In their feature, Waverly's Josh Dietz would take the lead from Nathan Young on the second lap and would hold on to win. Bryce Swango, would finish second. Jeren Perdue placed third. Nathan Young slipped to fourth, and Garrett Schuler rounded out the top 5. Steve Partin charged from 19th to sixth. John Gutman, Blake Skaggs, Zach Schuler, and Scott Chaney rounded out the top 10.
