OBETZ — For Waverly sophomore Mitch Green, his performance in Division II state cross country meet race Saturday afternoon was not what he wanted. But he plans to be back stronger than ever for next season.
Green entered Saturday’s state meet at Fortress Obetz with a goal of finishing in the top 50 in Division II. He was 81st after the opening mile in 5:11.3, 106th in the second mile with a split of 11:02.4, and finished 109th in 17:42.9.
“I just psyched myself out and got in my own head big time,” said Green. “I got through that first mile in five minutes, I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I tried to keep on going, but when I got to the second mile, I had run it in 11 minutes. So I had run a six-minute mile and at that point, I lose. I just took myself out of it.”
It was the first meet where Green didn’t have his teammates by his side, since the Tigers made it to state as a team one season ago in Green’s freshman year. They made it all the way to the regional round this year as a team this year, but only Green qualified to go on to state.
Prior to the state meet, Green knew that could be a factor.
“It is going to be weird going alone,” said Green in a Wednesday evening pre-race interview. “My big thing is going to be to try to get myself prepared mentally without my teammates there. In the warmups, we usually bounce off of each other and have a good time. Now I’m going to have to try and not get too overworked.”
Always learning, Green knows what he needs to do going into future seasons.
“Without my teammates, I was in my own head the whole time,” he admitted following Saturday’s race.
“This (result) is going to motivate me a lot for next year. I’m not going to let it ever happen again. I shouldn’t have looked at the clock. I should have just ran. If I wouldn’t have looked at the clock, I would have been fine.”
His coach, Linda McAllister, is confident in his ability to continue progressing.
“Mitch will be back stronger than ever. He’s what every coach wants. He works hard and never complains. Mitch had a pop in his ankle, and he came back. He ran the regional race with one shoe and qualified. He’s the hardest worker on the team. The state meet might not be the way he wanted it to go, but it will be all right,” said McAllister.
“Sometimes you come back stronger when adversity hits. Mitch will have more experience getting out in a box. He’s a good runner. If he hadn’t had the ankle injury, I think his season would have been a different story.”
During the Wednesday evening practice session prior to the state meet, Waverly senior runner and teammate A.J. Sibole was at Bristol Park supporting Green.
“It was a good season, but a weird season,” said Sibole. “I was happy with how the season turned out. It probably could have gone a lot better, but overall we can’t complain because of the coronavirus.”
Besides the coronavirus difficulties, the Tigers dealt with injuries. According to McAllister, Sibole battled an injury after stepping on an acorn in a woods run, while Green stepped on a trail root and was off for two weeks. Senior Calob Ramirez didn’t run until late in the season due to burning his foot in late summer. The group was very happy to be able to make it back to the regional round as a team, after losing three talented seniors from last year’s squad.
Green managed to qualify for the state meet by running the entire regional race without a shoe — and on the same leg that suffered the ankle sprain earlier in the season. He needed to finish in the top 28 of the Division II Region 7 race at Pickerington, and he did so by crossing the line 16th in 16:59.2.
“The gun went off (to start the race). There’s a really tight loop and we were in a big pack. My right foot stepped in the muddy spot. Then as soon as I stepped in it, someone stepped on the back of my shoe, and it just came off. I just said, ‘I’m going to do it,’ and ran the race without it,” explained Green. “I just had to make sure I dodged the tree roots again. The only issue was the friction. I didn’t have any with that foot. I was slipping the whole time.”
McAllister had no idea that Green had lost his shoe until the race was over.
“Mitch got himself back up in the pack, and then he got into the part going into the woods with the sticks and the rocks,” she said. “I was yelling for him to go into the woods. I was really happy with where he was. When he came out of the rocks and the woods a little slower, that lost shoe explained it.”
After the race, Green was able to return to the mud hole, retrieve his shoe and clean the shoes up for the state race.
“All of these crazy things happened this season. I’m very proud of Mitch. He’s very mentally tough,” said McAllister. “I don’t think Mitch has run his best race yet. He was off for a little over two weeks in the middle of the season. He rolled his ankle at the very beginning the season. Coming back from that is hard to do. With the caliber of running Mitch was doing, it takes a lot of mental strength to get back.”
Green was satisfied with the season overall, saying, “With the team we had, I’m glad for what we accomplished. With the seniors we lost from last year, we weren’t expecting a big season. But we came into the first meet and won it. We tried to build off of that. I think next year we will be a really good team because we built our team chemistry this year.”
McAllister was thrilled with the strides that all of her runners made during the year.
“My girls had a good season. They really brought it on at the end. I will make adjustments on my part and then we will try very hard to have everyone stretching and staying injury free next season. Hopefully we won’t have the whole COVID thing,” said McAllister.
“I think we will all have a good season next year. I’m really excited for Mitch. He’s a sophomore and he’s made it to state both years. The boys will all be chasing after Mitch. That will help make them stronger. Mitch just does the job and never complains.”
Going into the winter months, some of the Waverly runners hope to keep working. Some of them participate in indoor track meets, but with COVID-19 concerns, those opportunities will likely be few and far between.
Sibole, who is considering running in college at Kentucky Christian University or Alice Lloyd College, Kentucky, is hopeful that he will still have more high school running opportunities ahead.
“I really hope we have a track season this year,” said Sibole. “Unfortunately, that was taken from us last year.”
McAllister is already brainstorming with the idea of creating a winter meet.
“We will be running as much as we can outdoors this winter,” said McAllister. “We might even create our own little outdoor meet for indoor season at our track.”
