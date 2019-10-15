In a volleyball season that has required an adjustment period, the Eastern Lady Eagles had the opportunity to take a breath and play at a more relaxed pace Monday evening in a sectional semifinal contest with Sciotoville East.
Playing on their home court, the Lady Eagles were able to complete the sweep, winning 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-15) to advance to the Division IV sectional final. That contest will be at Western Thursday evening at 6 p.m. against the second-seeded Lady Indians.
This was Eastern’s first season of playing in Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, the larger school side, of the league. That has meant playing 16 games against teams that Eastern may have only faced once in previous years as a non-league opponent. Sciotoville was a familiar foe in past seasons when the Lady Eagles played in the SOC I.
“It was nice to be back in a slower-paced game scenario. We haven’t had that in a while,” said Eastern coach Chelsea Howard after the win.
“We weren’t used to the speed of the play in the SOC II. I thought we would catch up quicker than we did. We went into a league where you have to earn everything. It was an adjustment. We were right there with so many good teams, but we didn’t have the confidence to finish. Today, we got everyone worked into the lineup. We tried to work some kinks out and set the tone for the game.”
East’s best chance to stay in the contest came during the first set as the Lady Eagles worked to get into a rhythm against a slower-paced team.
The Lady Tartans won the initial point on their opening serve before Eastern’s Tiffany Burkitt provided a kill to even the score at 1-1. Then Skylar White served up four more points for the Lady Eagles, extending the lead to 5-1. East came back to win the next three points, pulling within one before Burkitt stopped the run with another kill, 6-4. The two teams traded points briefly up to an 8-6 Eastern lead. Then Mackenzie Greene served three straight, including a pair of aces, to stretch the advantage to 11-6.
The two teams continued trading short runs. Eastern’s next one came after a kill from Katie Newsome when Addison Cochenour served up two more points to make the lead 14-8. East came rallying right back within three, using a 6-3 run to make the score 17-14.
The Lady Eagles won the next point to give the serve to White again. Then on White’s first serve, Samantha Turner provided a crucial dig, followed by a kill from Andee Lester to make the score 19-14.
After the Lady Tartans took the next point, Cochenour and Chloe Dixon provided back-to-back kills with Eastern moving the lead to 21-15. After East rallied for several more points, Katie Newsome added a pair of kills to push it to set-point. Then Andee Lester won the final point of the set with a block, 25-19.
The Lady Tartans worked to hang around in the second set as the two teams traded points out to a 5-5 tie. The Lady Eagles finally won back-to-back points with Dixon and Newsome delivering kills, 7-5.
East had the next point, trimming the lead back to one for the final time, 7-6. Then White provided a kill and Dixon followed with two more service points, winning both with kills from Lester, 10-6. The two teams traded points before Eastern added three more with a kill from Lester, followed by a pair of service points from White, 14-8. The Lady Tartans claimed just one final point in the set. The rest of the scoring belonged to Eastern.
Lester started serving and fired off 10 straight points to finish out the 25-9 win. In that run of 10 points, she served five straight aces and six total. Cochenour won a pair of points at the net, while Burkitt provided another.
East had the serve first in the third set, but Eastern had the first point as Lester started with a kill. White served the next two as the Lady Eagles moved ahead 3-0. The Lady Tartans had the next two points before Eastern took the ball back, and Lester began another run. She served up three aces in a six-point stretch that also included a kill from Dixon. At that point, Eastern led 10-2.
After trading small runs, Eastern had moved its lead all the way up to 15-6 following a pair of ace serves from Reileigh Potts. The two teams began a sequence of trading points with the Lady Tartans cutting the lead back to five, 18-13. Eastern took the next point to give the serve back to Lester again. Lester added four more points on her serve and helped her own cause by saving a ball for the second point. Cochenour had a block for the third point, and Alexis Clark recorded a kill for the fourth, 23-13. The Lady Tartans took two final points. Then a kill from Eastern’s Tinlie Riley pushed it to 24-15. Greene served the final point with Katie Newsome having the kill to complete the 25-15 win.
Lester nearly served an entire set-worth of points by herself, having 23 points in all with five aces. On the net, she had five kills and two solo blocks. Lester also provided eight digs.
“Andee is coming along nicely. She was coming off the ACL injury in the summer and missed everything we did. She is finally gaining confidence and playing the way I know she can,” said Howard.
Burkitt added three kills, three digs and an assist.
“Tiffany was out all summer with her ACL injury. She has improved so much this season,” said Howard. “She’s my smallest blocker, but she holds her own up there with Andee and does a good job.”
Junior Tinlie Riley has mostly played in the back row for Eastern this year, but she logged some time in the front row in this game as well. Riley finished with three kills.
“This summer we didn’t know if we would have Tiffany (Burkitt), so I played Tinlie in the front row because she’s 6-foot-1. As the season went along, she was working too hard to not be playing. I tried her in the back row once, and she started playing really hard,” said Howard.
“Tinlie is a good kid. The other girls love her and she has a really good pass. So I started using her in the back row. Her front row play is really starting to come along, so she is a good option up there. She has never really learned until now. Next year, she will be a really good hitting option for us.”
Cochenour and White handed out 11 assists each. White added five kills and nine digs. Cochenour had four kills and four digs. Reserve players Potts, Clark and Taylor Slusher all played in the final set.
“It was a nice win. We needed the confidence. I was proud of my young girls for coming in and playing in new spots. They work hard and they deserve some playing time. It gets them ready because you never know when you may need them to come into a game. It is a good group of 12,” said Howard.
“I’m excited with the way we are playing. Everyone in our district is pretty even this year. Everyone is so up and down. I couldn’t choose who I think will get out of any of the districts. We just need to hold it together. I think we are in the best spot we’ve been for a while if we can keep playing the way I know we are capable of playing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.