Piketon volleyball coaches 2023

The Piketon High School volleyball coaching staff for the 2023 season includes assistant coach Maddy Scott, head coach Gretchen Cayton and junior varsity coach Macy McDowell.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

A new head coach is guiding the Piketon Redstreaks on the volleyball court this season.

Gretchen Cayton, who currently teaches Spanish at Piketon, has been tabbed as the varsity head coach. Cayton’s previous teaching stops include Portsmouth Clay and Chillicothe.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments