Scioto Valley Conference Girls’ All-League Soccer Team 2022-2023

All-League: Unioto senior Autumn Stanger, Unioto senior Jade Fair, Unioto senior Ryleigh Bode, Unioto junior Amelia Uhrig, Piketon's Olivia MacCrae, Piketon's Bailey Fuller, Piketon's Whitney Dean, Southeastern's Londyn Wallace, Westfall's Alyssa Wyman, Zane Trace junior Brooklynn Wade.


