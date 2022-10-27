Cooper named SVC Goalie of the Year to lead Piketon honorees Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +4 Olivia MacCrae +4 Whitney Dean +4 Natalie Cooper +4 Kaylee Maynard Bailey Fuller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scioto Valley Conference Girls’ All-League Soccer Team 2022-2023All-League: Unioto senior Autumn Stanger, Unioto senior Jade Fair, Unioto senior Ryleigh Bode, Unioto junior Amelia Uhrig, Piketon's Olivia MacCrae, Piketon's Bailey Fuller, Piketon's Whitney Dean, Southeastern's Londyn Wallace, Westfall's Alyssa Wyman, Zane Trace junior Brooklynn Wade.Honorable Mention: Piketon's Kaylee Maynard, Southeastern's Grace Gumm, Unioto's Cailyn Bash, Westfall's Mason Gordon, Zane Trace's Abby Guffey.Player of the Year: Unioto's Ashlyn MillerGoalie of the Year: Piketon senior Natalie CooperCoach of the Year: Unioto's Jeremy ClarkLeague Champions: Unioto (4-0) Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeremy Clark Unioto League Sport Industry Ryleigh Sr Honorable Mention Southeastern Whitney Dean Piketon Olivia Maccrae Piketon Kaylee Maynard Piketon Natalie Cooper Goalie Ashlyn Miller Unioto Year Player Piketon Jeremy Clark Unioto Ashlyn Miller Svc Goalie Honoree Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.