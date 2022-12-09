Waverly wrestling fans had the opportunity to get a look at this year’s teams Wednesday evening as the school hosted Washington Court House in an evening that featured junior high, high school girls and high school boys competition.
It was the first official competition of the season for the Waverly boys wrestling team, which went down in a defeat 60-24 to the visiting Blue Lions.
“We had a lot of guys wrestle in their first high school varsity match today and several girls too. Some had their first match ever,” Waverly boys coach Scott Green said.
“This Court House program has been around for a long time. You know you are going to face some good wrestlers and they bring good energy. I love having them here. We see them in sectionals later in the year, so it is nice to have a measuring stick early. I’m proud of the effort. We had a very good effort, especially at the beginning of the season. That’s what you look for. Everyone has room to improve, right?”
Waverly’s Rayden Bumgardner had his team’s first individual win, competing in the 157-pound class. Bumgardner had a takedown and a reversal in the first two-minute period to take the lead. He added another reversal in the second period before pinning his opponent with 45 seconds left.
The next Waverly win belonged to Alex Tolliver in the 190-pound class. Tolliver and his opponent waged a good battle in the first period. Tolliver gained the point lead with a takedown and recorded a near-fall. He won by pin in the second period with 1:07 left after pulling his opponent back into the ring by one leg.
Then Davey Adkins followed with a victory in the 215-pound class. The two wrestlers battled to a 2-2 tie in the first period. Adkins nearly had his opponent down three times in the second period, increasing the lead to 8-2. He finished it in the third period with a pin at the 1:29 mark.
Dallas Downs had Waverly’s other win by forfeit. Downs also wrestled an exhibition match that didn’t count towards the team score, losing in the third period by pin.
“Bum (Bumgardner) had a good pin, Davey had a good pin at 215 and Alex had a good win in his first high school match,” Green said. “Dallas is our most improved wrestler from last year. He’s still getting used to wrestling again after being a two-sport athlete in the fall.”
The Waverly girls team only wrestled exhibition matches against each other and a couple of Washington Court House opponents. There were no official matchups due to the fact that no one was in the same weight class.
Both the Waverly boys and girls will be in action this weekend at the Warren Invitational.
“It will be another big test for us,” Green said. “We are excited to see our wrestlers in action Saturday and continuing to get better as the season goes.”
